CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Cameron Smith: Emmys highlight the ridiculous influence of our cultural elites

By Cameron Smith
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is an opinion column. While I watched college football on CBS this past Saturday, the network constantly pushed the Emmys. Apparently the CBS marketing Venn diagram suggests significant overlap between fans of the gridiron and people who want to watch the roughly 20,000 members of the Television Academy congratulate themselves. Awards shows and rubber chicken political dinners highlight the foolishness of letting a far off elite control so much of our culture.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mississippi Press

Cameron Smith: Your feelings aren’t as important as America’s future

This is an opinion column. Donald Trump lost the last presidential election. Vaccines save lives. Conspiratorial Republicans stuck in 2020 will keep Joe Biden in office for another four years. The truth of those statements doesn’t depend on your feelings. It’s time for more conservatives to grow up and stop playing with the weird cult of crazy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

The Emmy Front-Runners, and Ridiculous Winners, of the Creative Arts Emmys

This past weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys were about establishing two things: key front-runners ahead of Sunday’s main prime-time event, and the most ridiculous, enduring habits of at least a good chunk of the Television Academy. Let’s start with the first part: The Queen’s Gambit has clearly pulled ahead in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
lmcexperience.com

73rd Emmy Awards highlight female excellence

It was a historic night for women in entertainment Sunday Sept. 19 as millions of viewers tuned in to watch the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Television Award Show. The event was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, and celebration was in the air as performers and nominees were excited to finally be honoring the artistry of television in person once again.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Independent

Will Smith says ‘anybody who tries to debate Black Lives Matter looks ridiculous’

Will Smith has opened up on his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.In an interview with GQ, he said: “Anybody who tries to debate Black Lives Matter looks ridiculous.”The Independence Day star went on to praise the effectiveness of the statement: “I feel like the simplicity of Black Lives Matter was perfect. When I talk about the marketing of our ideas, Black Lives Matter was perfection.”Smith also talked about the movement to “defund the police”: “So ‘Abolish the police. Defund the police.’ I would love if we would just say ‘Defund the bad police.’ It’s almost like I...
CELEBRITIES
alreporter.com

Biden removes Lee Greenwood from National Endowment for the Arts

President Joe Biden on Wednesday removed country music singer/songwriter Lee Greenwood from the National Endowment for the Arts. Greenwood was first appointed by President George W Bush in 2008. Greenwood was reappointed to six-year terms by both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald J Trump. “You know, it’s a six-year appointment...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Reteam for ‘Moving On’ Comedy

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are getting back together for starring roles in Moving On, a comedy written and directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree also join the ensemble cast for the feature that centers on two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier. Weitz recently adapted the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy to direct Fatherhood for Netflix, which followed the journey of a recently widowed single father. Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz share...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmys#Television Academy#Tony Awards
@wearemitu

These Latina Critics And Journalists Are Highlighting Our Stories In Media

Among all the Hispanic/Latino/a/x/e Heritage Month fanfare, one thing that caught my eye was a recent study out of Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative about how the film industry erases Latinxs from top to bottom. In front and behind the camera our numbers are dismal and not at all in line with our share of the population (or the quality and quantity of stories bursting out of us).
MOVIES
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Our many culture wars

As you may have noticed, the culture wars in America have heated up again, and, in some cases, the pressure points are so stressed that you worry something might well explode. That’s why I wanted to mention the recent marriage of Jared Polis, the nation’s first elected openly gay governor, to his longtime companion, Marlon Reis. They have been together for 18 years and have two children, so it was hardly a surprise. They were engaged last December, and the far bigger story at the time was that Reis was being treated for COVID-19.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series ‘Colin in Black and White’ Drops New First-Look Clip

Netflix has released a new first-look clip of “Colin in Black and White,” which tells the story of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick during his high school years growing up in central California. The clip was released as part of the Netflix Tudum fan event. Kaepernick explained during his introduction of the clip that the six-part narrative drama produced with Ava DuVernay focuses on his high school years growing up in Turlock, Calif., a mid-sized city 60 miles east of San Jose, as the Black adopted son of white parents in a largely white community. As depicted in the clip, in...
NFL
GoldDerby

Tony Awards: Brian Lipton (Cititour), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Peter Travers (ABC) top all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Experts Brian Lipton (Cititour), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC) for having the best accuracy score of 76% when predicting the 2020 Tony Awards winners Sunday night. They tied as the tops among 13 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores. Almost 2,000 people worldwide predicted these theatre champs from the 2019-2020 Broadway season for the New York opening ceremony hosted by Audra McDonald on Paramount+ and later ceremony hosted by Leslie Odom Jr on CBS. Our top scorers got 19 out of 25 winners correct on an evening with...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammys
GoldDerby

Tony Awards winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User nkb325 for the best accuracy score of 92% when predicting the 2020 Tony Awards winners Sunday night. He is just ahead of a large group of 11 people — eduardoramirez, Franco1, richardr, gatorfan, Vinicius Pereira, johnjohn, Eduardo Grinovero, ppeavy, Allan Verissimo, Laca and 7777777 — at 88%. He also used his two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely, garnering 7,135 points in all. Almost 2,000 people worldwide predicted these theatre champs from the 2019-2020 Broadway season for the New York opening ceremony hosted by Audra McDonald on Paramount+ and later ceremony hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr on...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

'Swift chariots of democracy': all aboard Washington's secret subway

Frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices and even the occasional movie star, it is the transport of choice for some of the world's most powerful movers and shakers -- yet few Americans know it exists. The Capitol Subway System, a network of trolleys in the fluorescent-lit bowels of the labyrinthine, 600-room US Congress in Washington, has been ferrying politicians back and forth for more than a century. It has made headlines as the scene of a botched assassination bid, an impromptu off-Broadway stage and a hiding place for a president who disappeared from the Oval Office without telling anyone. "Children love it so there are always senators who are willing to bring family members with young children, nieces and nephews, to ride on it," Dan Holt, an assistant historian at the Senate Historical Office, told AFP.
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

‘Welcome to Earth’ Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series “Welcome to Earth,” starring Will Smith and streaming this December. The series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by accredited travelers as he explores Earth’s greatest wonders as well as its most hidden secrets. “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Former NBC, Showtime Marketing Chief Len Fogge Launches New Consulting Firm

Former NBC Entertainment and Showtime marketing chief Len Fogge has launched a new company, Len Fogge Consultants, targeted at working with media companies, consumer marketing organizations and ad agencies throughout the business. Based in both Los Angeles and New York, Fogge said the new shingle will focus on marketing structure and workflow design, creative brand building, product marketing, digital/social marketing and budgeting and financial management. “The incredible pace of change within entertainment and technology and how consumers respond requires exciting, new, innovative ideas,” Fogge said in a statement. “Len Fogge Consultants is dedicated to offering clients the kind of pioneering thinking –...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Idolatry surrenders to humanity in new Lee biography

“Robert E. Lee: A Life” by Allen C. Guelzo (Knopf)Controversy over the equestrian memorial to Robert E. Lee on stately Monument Avenue in Richmond Virginia was once limited to the removal of the blue-green oxidation from his bronze statue. In the wake of the banishment of the Confederate capital’s last major totem to the “Lost Cause,” Allen C. Guelzo’s timely biography expertly scrubs off 150 years of political and cultural patina accumulated since the renowned general’s passing to reveal a tragic humanity.Guelzo establishes Lee’s antebellum character with a series of portraits beginning with his family’s prominence in Virginia...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

NBC’s ‘La Brea’: TV Review

Not far into its first episode, La Brea comes out and says what we’re already thinking: “Maybe we’re just in an episode of Lost.” The comparison is unavoidable and, unfortunately, not all that favorable to La Brea. In the 17 years since Oceanic 815 disappeared over the Pacific, there’s been no end of shows trying to replicate its magic — and while La Brea isn’t all bad, it’s just the latest reminder that the Lost formula is harder to master than it looks. The hourlong drama opens on a typically hellish morning commute on Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile, which becomes much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

AL.com

140K+
Followers
35K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy