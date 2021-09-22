CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

By Craig See, Broker 304-813-1092
Hampshire Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA - 1.75 acre lot, unrestricted with public water and septic system already in place. Commuter friendly along Bloomery Pike near the intersection of US Rt. 50 has you in Winchester, Va. in 40 minutes. $35,900.

www.hampshirereview.com

209 Grassy Ridge Terrace

Brick front town home in the heart of Purcellville. The property will all caper floors on all 3 levels. It has three bedrooms, two baths on top floor. It also has huge extension room and a half bath main level. Short distance to shopping, restaurants, and Loudoun Valley High School. Great amenities, pool, basketball, and tennis courts. Plenty of visitor parking and 2 car garage has additional storage. Since the owner is ready to move to different location for living, the house will be sold as-is.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

36 Robin Ridge

Welcome home to this updated and meticulously maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath beauty with additional bath rough-in the basement. Freshly painted and FULLY UPDATED home features New 50-year roof (2021), New Front & Basement Doors (2021), completely New Kitchen complete with pantry, quartz counters, Recessed Lighting, and Stainless Steel Appliances (2019, Sliding Door and Windows (2016), Baths (2018 & 2019), HVAC (2017), Smart Thermostat (2021), and Gutter Guards (2016.) Separate Dining Area and Step Down Living Room with Fireplace, and Sliding Door to Spacious Deck overlooking FULLY FENCED Rear Yard complete the Main Level. Upstairs features 3 well-appointed Bedrooms complete with Ceiling Fans and Custom Molding. Primary Bedroom includes an Attached & dedicated Primary Full Bath. A 2nd Full Bath completes the Upper Level. Excellent Lot is highlighted by shaded rear yard and large patio below the deck which is accessed by the walk-out basement. Plenty of Parking, and NO HOA FEES complete this one-of-a-kind offering! Won't Last Long!
REAL ESTATE
Hampshire Review

West Virginia Land & Home Realty

3 Adjacent tracts, perked w/electricity available, middle lot has 700 sq. ft. Yurt w/septic system & cistern (not hooked up to yurt) powered by generator, a root cellar & spring... private yet easy access. 35.18 AC. $149,900. WVHD2000274. Keenan Shanholtz, Broker.
REAL ESTATE
lakegazette.net

127 Quail Ridge

Enjoy Condo Living at Quail Ridge. Don't miss out! 2 bedroom/1 bath. The dining/kitchen combination is spacious with lots of natural light. Oak cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry, ceramic tile flooring, all appliances will stay including washer and dryer. Bathroom was updated with a easy step in-shower and carpet is approx 1 years old. Full unfinished basement has potential for more living space and plumbed for a 2nd bath. Private wood deck that backs up to woods and trees. Home is offered in its current condition. No seller's disclosure available.
REAL ESTATE
My Daily Record.com

Realty Transactions Aug. 5-10

The following realty transactions were filed from Aug. 5 to Aug. 10 in the office of Harnett County Register of Deeds Matthew S. Willis in Lillington. Michael B. Causey to Isabel Luis Santos, 65 Birch Acres Lane, Coats, $205,000. Price Family Enterprises LTD. to Butler Property Holdings, 1.043 acre tract,...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Woodlands Online& LLC

125 Owen Ridge Drive

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3647 Sq. Ft. Lovely 1.5 story D.R. Horton home in Chestnut Ridge at Jacobs Reserve! Beautiful brick and stone elevation, crown moulding, wood blinds, art niches and abundant windows make this home light and airy. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stained cabinets with undermount lighting, breakfast bar and granite counters overlooks the breakfast room and family room with warm wood beam ceiling and stone fireplace. Formal dining and study with French doors; three spacious bedrooms and owner's retreat down with tray ceiling and luxurious bath; game room with kitchenette and media room up with projector, screen and speakers; extended patio has custom wood paneled ceiling, fire pit with built-in seating, outdoor kitchen, Pebble Sheen pool with water wall, fire bowls, and raised spa, surrounded by professional landscaping enhanced with lighting.
CONROE, TX
themunchonline.com

5676 Ridge View Dr

Beautiful & Inviting 3Bd/3 Bth Brick TH near Huntington Metro - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and spacious 3 bd/3 bath 3-level brick townhouse with 2 assigned parking spaces. All new appliances, fresh paint & new carpet throughout! The kitchen boasts granite counters, hardwood floor and breakfast nook with floor-to-ceiling windows. Huge separate dining room with hardwood floors open to step-down living room with walk-out to fenced patio with pavers and private, wooded area behind. Main floor also includes half bath by kitchen. Large master suite with large windows and bathroom with a walk-in shower. Upper floor also features two additional bedrooms and a full bath with tub/shower combo. The lower level has spacious family room with fireplace, exercise/bonus room, half bath, and laundry room. Located in a community surrounded by parkland, tot lots, tennis courts, and walking path throughout the park. 1 mile to Huntington Metro, minutes to Old Town, Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon, and DC! Sorry, no pets. Call us at 571-297-2775 or leasing@rwdcnova.com to schedule a showing today! Ask us about our Security Deposit-Free Option!
ALEXANDRIA, VA
smithcountyinsider.com

Business Spotlight: Realty Empire

Smith County is happy to welcome a new business to the community. Realty Empire LLC. began in August, 2021. They are a new licensed real estate brokerage office. Serving all of Middle TN who are interested in buying or selling real estate. The owners are husband and wife, Missy and...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

511 Holly Ridge Way

Very rare villa in cleverly thought out Holly Ridge Community. This home is on a dead end road, and is situated across from a greenbelt, with mere steps to your mailbox and overflow parking (one of several) just across the street. Around the corner you will find a playground, and within other sections of the community are a butterfly park, and a mini putting green/bird watching park. Also sprinkled throughout the community are doggy waste stations with baggies. The home itself is a gorgeous two level, 32' wide townhome with a 2-car garage. The spacious 2-story foyer boasts wood floors and beautiful 2-tone banisters, as well as a coat/utility closet, laundry, and powder room. Around the corner you will find a stunning, bright kitchen with a huge island, pendant lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas stove, large stainless sink, pantry, and a ton of storage. The kitchen opens up onto a 2-story living room with beautiful, big windows, and lots of natural light! Off of the living room is your main level owner's suite complete with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and a spacious ensuite bathroom with double shower, and dual vanity with granite counter. As we head upstairs, you will find a spacious loft area that opens up onto the level below, with two storage closets, as well as the utility room with extra storage. Up here, two generously-sized secondary bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom, complete with a shower-tub combo, as well as a dual vanity with granite countertops. Conveniently and centrally located, you are within 30 minutes of Fort Meade, Annapolis, Arundel Mills, and Baltimore, with lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes away off of Ritchie Hwy.
REAL ESTATE
Forest City Times-Herald

Rock the Ridge prep

The Downtown Revitalization Committee is getting ready to host a Rock the Ridge event on Saturday, Oct. 2. Ann Claire Vaccaro, left, holds a banner for Chris Oswalt as he works to hang it on the front porch of the St. Francis County Museum, which will be the site of next weekend’s event......read more in our e-edition!
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
thexunewswire.com

2129 Pumpkin Ridge Court,

2129 Pumpkin Ridge Ct 4BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2BA home located in Hamilton, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, basement with a bedroom, central air, laundry on the first floor, an open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two car attached garage, and has on and off street parking! It’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com.
HAMILTON, OH
Tacoma News Tribune

Custom home with sensational views lists in NC for $1.7 million. Take a look

A home with breathtaking views from almost every angle has graced the real estate market in Asheville, North Carolina, for $1.795 million. And we aren’t lying when we say these views are on another level entirely. “This Amazing custom built home has year round spectacular views in every direction that...
REAL ESTATE
Citizen Tribune

813 Lebanon Rd, Jefferson City, TN 37760

Custom Home on 5 acres with ease to Jefferson City, Dandridge, Douglas and Cherokee Lakes, Interstates 40 & 81. Home Boasts Custom Wood Work and Timbers with Open Split Concept Floor Plan. Cathedral Ceilings, Custom Masonry Fireplace, Wood, Tile and Carpet Flooring. Custom Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry and a Stone Backsplash, that leads out into a Great Room / Dining Room Concept. Great for entertaining! Off the Dining Area you lead out to a Screened and Open Deck that goes into a Fenced Back Yard with Pool and Dollhouse for those Kids or Grandkids to play in. Upstairs features a Loft overlooking Great Room also up is a Large Master Suite with Bath and Walk in Closet. Basement offers more finished area for those separation needs with a Den, Craft / Workshop area and possible 4th BR if this is a need. Did I mention that the Front has almost a full wrap around Covered Porch area to sit and watch the livestock or the World go by. Grounds features include a 22X32 Barn that has 2 stalls, Tool or Tack Area along with a loft and a 10x22 Run In Shed for those equipment needs. Pasture is fenced and has a small pond towards home. Come Enjoy The East Tennessee Life with Privacy, Convenience and Elbow Room. Qualified Buyers only please.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
News Argus

2017 WINDING RIDGE COURT

2017 Winding Ridge Ct-2BR/2.5BA-Moss Brook Falls Townhouse!! - 2BR/2½ BA, Living Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, S/R/DW, Carpet & Vinyl, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Deck, Community Pool. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700.
HOUSE RENT
Denver Post

3 mountain homes in Colorado that you can buy for under $200k, $300k and $400k

If you’ve been looking to buy a home these past few months around Denver, you probably know how unimaginable, absurd and downright rude real estate prices have become. And that’s with things improving. Listings stayed on the market for an average of 11 days as of last month; the median home price fell to $581,000 (down from a $600,000 all-time high in June).
COLORADO STATE

