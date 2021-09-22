Cafe serves healthy options with plant-based menu

Both Devin Harms and Lynon Lohof have personally seen the health benefits of eating a mostly plant-based diet. Now working together they’re looking to share healthy food with the community through Plantiful, a new grab-and-go cafe housed inside Physio Whitefish on East Second Street in Whitefish. Harms, a physical therapist and owner of Physio, launched the new endeavor alongside Lohof, who serves as chef and manager for the cafe.