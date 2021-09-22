CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Derby facing 12-point penalty after confirming appointment of administrators

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jvl10_0c4MOL3B00

Derby have confirmed the appointment of administrators at the club and face a 12-point penalty which will send them to the bottom of the Championship.

A statement from the club said that Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou of business advisory firm Quantuma would serve as joint administrators.

Wayne Rooney’s side have taken 10 points from eight games so far, but will now drop to the foot of the table, six points adrift of Nottingham Forest who were previously bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNt4A_0c4MOL3B00

Derby had signalled their intention to appoint administrators last week, citing a failure to identify new owners and the continued impact of Covid-19 on revenue streams.

In a statement, Hosking said: “I can confirm that Andrew Andronikou, Carl Jackson and I were appointed joint administrators of Derby County Football Club today.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the finances of the club and its long-term ability to continue in its current form.

“We recognise that with the commencement of the 2021/22 season last month, this news will be of concern to stakeholders and fans, in addition to the city of Derby and the wider football community.

“We are in the early stages of assessing the options available to the club and would invite any interested parties to come forward.

“Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures in the Championship this season and finding interested parties to safeguard the club and its employees.”

The Rams announced late on Friday night they had made the “tough decision” to file notice to appoint administrators amid mounting financial problems.

Derby are already under a transfer embargo with potential for an additional points deduction for previously breaking the EFL’s financial rules.

Rooney’s side escaped relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season after drawing 3-3 at Pride Park against Sheffield Wednesday.

The club then avoided a points deduction, which would have sent them down, when the EFL decided not to appeal against a decision to only fine the club for failing to comply with finance rules.

In a statement last week, the EFL said it would apply the points deduction once it received formal notice of the administrators being appointed.

The statement added: “The EFL will in due course engage in discussions with the relevant parties with the aim of achieving a successful outcome for the long-term future for the club.

“The League is disappointed with the comments made by the club in respect of COVID lending facilities.

“The EFL entered into a debt raise to provide its clubs with access to funds that would support them in dealing with the impact of COVID and, as with any loan, this was subject to a timeframe and eligibility criteria which Derby County was unable to meet.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Derby County to be handed 12 point deduction

Derby County are set to be handed a 12 point deduction by Football League authorities. The Daily Mail says Derby are facing a nine-point deduction this season – which would plunge them to the bottom of the Championship – with three suspended until next season. An 'agreement in principle' has...
SOCCER
90min.com

Derby County entering administration amid financial turmoil

Championship side Derby County have confirmed that they are set to be put into administration. The Rams have announced that their holding company is seeking to appoint administrators, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for their current financial struggles, as well as a failed takeover. This does mean that Derby - currently...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Jackson
Person
Wayne Rooney
World Soccer Talk

Former English champions Derby to enter administration

London (AFP) – Former English champions Derby County have applied to enter administration, the struggling second-tier club announced Friday. The Championship side issued a statement which claimed the club’s directors “had no choice but to make the tough decision” to file notice to appoint administrators following a failure to secure new owners and the impact of Covid-19 on the Midlands club’s finances.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Derby announce they have gone into ADMINISTRATION and could face a massive 21-POINT deduction after previous financial breach as Wayne Rooney's Championship side are plunged further into crisis

Derby County plunged deeper into crisis last night when the club confirmed they were heading into administration. The Championship strugglers, managed by former England captain Wayne Rooney, will be automatically deducted 12 points under EFL rules, sending them to the bottom of the table. They still face the threat of...
SPORTS
BBC

Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators

Championship side Derby County are set to go into administration amid their continued financial problems. The club, which is up for sale, said despite negotiations with a number of "credible parties", identifying a buyer was unlikely in the short term. The English Football League confirmed they would face a 12-point...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#Efl#Covid
Daily Mail

'It’s devastating, it’s another blow. We’ve got to STOP this happening': Gary Neville urges rules change after Derby go into administration, saying owners' desperation to join the Premier League is killing off clubs

Gary Neville has pleaded with the UK government and football authorities to make sweeping changes to club ownership rules as Derby became the latest club to fall into administration. The Rams, managed by former England captain Wayne Rooney, announced the shock news on Friday, with Derby potentially facing a 21-point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Derby 2-1 Stoke City: Max Bird and Curtis Davies's strikes scrape a desperate three points for Rams amid administration peril and 12-POINT deduction which makes them favourites for relegation

With 10 minutes remaining of the first half, it was just about possible to forget that Derby County is a club in crisis. They had just scored twice in three minutes against Stoke City, Wayne Rooney was beaming, the home supporters were bouncing and the sun was shining. Yet when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney reveals he only found out about Derby County going into administration by watching TV, with manager and players discovering potential 21-POINT deduction on Sky Sports News

Wayne Rooney revealed he learned about Derby’s slide into administration while he was watching sports news channels on television. The Rams are heading for an automatic 12-point deduction that will take them bottom of the Championship, with further penalties possible due to a separate dispute with the EFL regarding spending rules.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Wycombe Wanderers could launch legal action against relegation after Derby administration

Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig is considering taking legal action against the club's relegation to League One after Derby announced they are due to go into administration. It comes after Derby owner Mel Morris' admission the club would have been at risk of a points deduction if it had submitted accounts for 2017-18 without using the club's controversial amortisation method.
SPORTS
SkySports

Derby County: Widespread concern for jobs as administration looms

There is widespread concern for job losses at Derby County as the crisis-hit club prepare to enter administration, Sky Sports News have been told. While some individual consultations happened on Monday, the bulk of the Derby workforce will be told on Tuesday what they can expect from the process. With...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney savages 'disrespectful, dishonest' owner Mel Morris after Derby went into administration, and says he ignored his calls and only picked up when manager used the club doctor's mobile

Wayne Rooney has launched an astonishing attack on Mel Morris as he accused Derby's former owner of lacking honesty after the Championship club were plunged into administration. The former England captain, who has been in permanent charge since January, said he had not spoken one-on-one to Morris since August 9...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

259K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy