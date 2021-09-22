WDHN Storm Team: Fall-like weather moving in just in time for the Autumnal Equinox
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Well everyone, today is the first official day of fall (aka the autumnal equinox). It’s definitely not feeling that way this morning, as most spots are sitting in the low to mid 70s. Things at least are quiet for the most part, outside of some patchy dense fog across southwest GA temporarily reducing visibilities. This fog should gradually clear out once the sun rises, and we’ll stay mostly sunny for the remainder of the morning.www.wdhn.com
