SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study says child care in Sioux Falls is “expensive and inaccessible” for many families. The report, which Augustana University conducted at the request of Sioux Falls Thrive, found the cost of childcare for one child, birth to age five, is close to $10,000 per year. The median worker in Sioux Falls makes $39,000 per year.