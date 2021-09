Hailey Bieber has slammed rumors that her husband, Justin Bieber, mistreats her. The model appeared on Demi Lovato's "4D with Demi Lovato" podcast and set the record straight. "You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together," the 24-year-old said. "There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like, 'Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.' It’s so far from the truth. It’s the complete and utter opposite."

