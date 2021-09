The San Jose Sharks released a statement on Wednesday night saying that Evander Kane will not be participating in their training camp, which is set to begin Thursday. Kane, 30, was accused by his estranged wife Anna earlier this offseason of gambling on NHL games, including his own. Though he was cleared of those accusations by the NHL Wednesday, Anna once again put out some very serious and troubling allegations against the Sharks forward. The allegations included sexual, physical and mental abuse, and can be found in more context in the link at the end of the article.

