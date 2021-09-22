Making music on stage

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Philly Weekly Staff
Cover picture for the articleWith numerous entertainers planning stops in Philly over the coming weeks, we’ve rounded up some concerts that you won’t want to miss. A happy and healing cosmic experience celebrating the life, spirit, and indelible legacy of Gregg Allman will perform at The Met Philadelphia on Dec. 9. The Allman Family Revival features The Allman Betts Band, Donavon Frankenreiter, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Lilly Hiatt, Lamar Williams Jr., Joanne Shaw Taylor and Eric Gales with special guests The River Kittens proving that the “Road Goes On Forever.” Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

