Golf

More improvements at golf course

Whitefish Pilot
 6 days ago

The crew is making excellent progress on the new South Course putting green and the expansive new surface will be ready for use in the spring of 2022. This week players will begin to use the new cart path adjacent to the driving range net when they play on the South Course. We expect to have the greens mix installed by the end of the coming week and shaping of the new putting surface completed shortly thereafter. Potentially we could be laying the new Bentgrass sod the following week. This is another in a continuing series of course improvements accomplished by our staff in the past few years.

