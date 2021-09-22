Miami Hurricanes: Report mentions Mario Cristobal, others as potential replacements for Manny Diaz

The most amazing thing about Mario Cristobal’s head-coaching career is not that he has taken the SEC model of physical, disciplined football and transferred it to Oregon. It’s that he didn’t get the chance to do it at Miami, where he was an offensive lineman on two national championship teams, finishing his career in 1992 with a record of 44-4. I don’t mean this as a shot at Manny Diaz, whom Miami hired three years ago, or for that matter Mark Richt, who coached the Hurricanes from 2016-18. But the Hurricanes that got waxed by Alabama and had to fight to beat a good Appalachian State team? They’d lose to the Ducks, too.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO