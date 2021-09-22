CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Hurricanes: Report mentions Mario Cristobal, others as potential replacements for Manny Diaz

By Nick Kosko
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is no secret the Miami Hurricanes struggled to open up the season. Head coach Manny Diaz is reportedly on shaky ground as of now if it continues. As far as the future of the program, there are reportedly some big targets, in terms of head coaches, should Miami part ways with Diaz, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. However, money could be an issue for the Hurricanes program, per the report.

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal pushes back when asked about USC job opening

With the USC football head coaching job opening up recently, multiple top names in the sport have emerged as possible candidates to fill the job. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is one coach associated with the opening left by Clay Helton, but when FOX Sports’ Doug Gottlieb pressed Cristobal on the issue on The Doug Gottlieb Show, the Oregon head coach did not appear to be interested in the conversation. Below is the interaction between Gottlieb and Cristobal.
USC Football: Mario Cristobal buyout clause could limit interest

Following the news that USC fired Clay Helton on Monday afternoon, the college football world exploded with a list of potential replacements. One name featured on many of those lists is Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, who recently knocked off a Top-5 Ohio State team on the road. Despite the potential rumors, USA Today’s Dan Wolken believes there are too many obstacles in the way of that hire.
Mario Cristobal Repeatedly Tells Doug Gottlieb 'Go Ducks' In Response to USC Questions

Mario Cristobal, the head football coach at Oregon, went on Doug Gottlieb's radio show today and Gottlieb asked Cristobal about his name coming up as a potential candidate for the now vacant USC job. Cristobal said, "Go Ducks," in response. Gottlieb then pressed, asking if there was any chance he would have a conversation with USC about the job. Cristobal against stated, "Go Ducks."
Mario Cristobal instructed Oregon players to not disrespect Ohio State after upset win

Oregon grabbed a massive 35-28 win over the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Even without top defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Ducks took care of business at the Horseshoe, sending an early message that they’re a team with sights on the College Football Playoff despite the Pac-12 failing to put a team in the field over the past 4 seasons.
Daily briefing: On Mario Cristobal and Miami, Stanford and the Orgerons

The most amazing thing about Mario Cristobal’s head-coaching career is not that he has taken the SEC model of physical, disciplined football and transferred it to Oregon. It’s that he didn’t get the chance to do it at Miami, where he was an offensive lineman on two national championship teams, finishing his career in 1992 with a record of 44-4. I don’t mean this as a shot at Manny Diaz, whom Miami hired three years ago, or for that matter Mark Richt, who coached the Hurricanes from 2016-18. But the Hurricanes that got waxed by Alabama and had to fight to beat a good Appalachian State team? They’d lose to the Ducks, too.
Mario Cristobal Has 2-Word Response To USC Job Rumors

Coming off the heels of one of the biggest wins in Oregon football history, head coach Mario Cristobal has received plenty of publicity. And, as you might have expected, he’s being linked to the USC opening. The Pac-12 has taken the college football world by storm this week. The Ducks...
Bruce Feldman shares his thoughts on Mario Cristobal and Miami

When it comes to the subjects of Miami Hurricanes football and Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, there isn’t a media member more plugged in than The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Feldman, a Miami grad that attended school with Cristobal wrote the book ‘Cane Mutiny,’ shared his thoughts on whether or not it would be realistic for the Hurricanes to hire Cristobal, who is now one of the hottest coaches in the country, as head coach.
