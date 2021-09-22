CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch St. Vincent Perform A Theatrical Version Of “The Nowhere Inn” On Kimmel

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent mastermind Annie Clark is having a busy year. First, there was the new album Daddy’s Home. Then, there was The Nowhere Inn, the sort of Lynchian mockumentary that she made with Carrie Brownstein, as well as that movie’s soundtrack. Lately, St. Vincent has also returned to the road, playing high up on the bill at a lot of festivals. And last night, St. Vincent were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they performed “The Nowhere Inn,” the title track from the new film.

