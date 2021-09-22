CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Gutsy Redo of a Chicago Prewar Apartment Pushes All the Boundaries—in a Good Way

By Catherine Hong, styled by Mieke ten Have
Cover picture for the articleWell, That’s a wild card!” exclaimed a friend of the owners of this Chicago prewar apartment when he heard they had hired Summer Thornton to oversee their renovation. Fortunately, Thornton isn’t someone who’s easily offended. In fact, the interior designer took the remark as a compliment. “It’s the truth,” she says cheerfully. “In a city where designers tend to be either super traditional or extreme modernists, I’ve never really fit in.”

