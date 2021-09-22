This Flamboyant Palm Beach Villa Just Needed Some Long-Overdue Romancing

When it comes to renovating fine architecture, the lightest touch is often the best course of action. Such was the case with a historic house in Palm Beach, that luxurious resort island off Florida’s Atlantic coast. Built in the mid-1920s for a Chicago roofing heiress who would marry a bogus Italian count—hence the stucco-clad structure’s erstwhile name, Villa Filipponi—the Mediterranean Revival house, which was ornamented by a crenellated tower, had a magical presence, as well as an envied position on one of the city’s most desirable palm-treed streets. Plus, it was located just three blocks from the beach. So why tinker with perfection?