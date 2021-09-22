CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

HS2 is worse value for money than improving existing rail network, claims new study

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q09j5_0c4MMQI000

Investing in HS2 is worse value for money than simply improving the UK’s existing railway networks , according to a new report.

New research by Oxford Economics , which was commissioned by the Railway Industry Association (RIA), has studied the railway’s economic “footprint” to conclude that the economic benefit of investing in the near £100bn project outstrips the returns.

According to the study, £2.50 is generated for the wider economy for every £1 spent on British railways.

This compares with a predicted return of between £1.30 and £1.50 for every pound invested in HS2, further to a governmental paper published by Doug Oakervee.

Darren Caplan, chief executive of the RIA, said that the new findings emphasise the “crucial” importance of the railways for both economic growth and job creation.

In a statement , he said: “This report by Oxford Economics shows a burgeoning rail sector before the pandemic and how rail can provide more economic growth in the future.

“As passengers now return to the network we should be optimistic about rail’s ability to help with the recovery. With the right Government policy and support, UK rail can continue to be the economic powerhouse the UK will need in the months and years to come.”

However, Sir John Armitt, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission that advises the Prime Minister on large building projects, said that such calculation estimates are “notoriously speculative”.

In a statement, he said: “Calculation of the amount of money specific schemes will pay back over time is notoriously speculative, but on a broad assessment of economic benefits, improving regional links – especially east to west such as between Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool – is likely to make the biggest difference.”

The news comes amid speculation that the eastern branch of HS2 between Birmingham and Leeds could be mothballed due to Treasury concerns over costs.

The future of HS2 is set to be confirmed as part of the Chancellor’s comprehensive spending review, which will be announced on 27 October.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “The Integrated Rail Plan will soon outline exactly how major rail projects, including HS2 phase 2b and other transformational projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, will work together to deliver the reliable train services that passengers across the North and Midlands need and deserve.”

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

HS2 not ready before 2041, MP Andrew Bridgen claims in Commons

The first leg of the HS2 rail project will not be completed before 2041, a Conservative MP has told Parliament. North West Leicestershire's Andrew Bridgen said the claims came from a whistleblower "at the very top" of the high-speed rail project. The backbencher also said the project would cost £160bn...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Hs2
Law.com

Show Me the CEO: Why GCs Value Business Impact More Than Money

Pay is important, but it's not why most GCs stick with a company. In-house leaders want to report to the CEO and have a seat at the leadership table. Some are willing to take pay cuts to be valued as strategic business advisers. Big paychecks are great and all. But...
MARKETS
The Independent

Octopus to take on more than half a million Avro Energy customers after collapse

Octopus Energy has been appointed to take on Avro’s 580,000-strong customer base, after it became the biggest supplier yet to collapse in Britain’s “crisis-hit” retail energy market.Ofgem (the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets) said Octopus, which specialises in sustainable household gas and electric, had been chosen after a “competitive process” to get the best deal for Avro’s clients.The move will allow Octopus to recoup all costs incurred, including buying energy for customers of the failed supplier via an industry levy that ultimately falls on consumer bills. Households transferred to Octopus will also be protected by the energy price cap,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Working families will be more than £1,700 worse off by next April, new Labour analysis warns

Some working families will be more than £1,700 worse off by next April – losing £1 in every £20 of their income – a new Labour analysis says.The party will hammer home the message that the country is heading for a cost-of-living crisis, because of a “perfect storm” of tax hikes, benefit cuts and soaring fuel bills.The analysis calculates the hit to a single parent of two children, working full time and earning average wages, while claiming support for private rented housing.Tax and benefit changes – including the £20-a-week cut to universal credit, the freezing of personal allowances and...
INCOME TAX
goldcore.com

Money printing is worse than bad sushi!

Today we watched a video of the Chinese demolishing dozens of high-rise apartment blocks per government mandate, the video is here. This implosion video reached us on the same day that China’s largest real estate development company Evergrande seems ready to also implode its balance sheet. Here is a story...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NME

New analysis says new PS5 model is no better or worse than launch model

The new PS5 model is no better or worse than the launch model, according to a new report. In Digital Foundry‘s review of the PS5 CFI-1100 model, which replaced launch models last month, Richard Leadbetter concluded the changes to the new unit’s internal components were “reassuringly non-controversial”, adding: “The differences between PlayStation 5s old and new are minimal to say the least.”
VIDEO GAMES
ValueWalk

Wholesale Inflation In China Is Worse Than In The U.S.

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the wholesale inflation in China, Louis Navellier wrote:. Mohnish Pabrai On The Scale Economy And Investing Alongside Founders. In May, Mohnish Pabrai took part in a Q&A session with the Kolkata Value Hunters Club. In the session, a video...
BUSINESS
BBC

EVCL Chill: 400 jobs at risk as food firm goes bust

More than 400 jobs are at risk as a firm which delivers chilled food to major supermarkets across the UK called in administrators. EVCL Chill Ltd, which has headquarters in Alfreton, Derbyshire, delivers food to retailers including Asda and Sainsbury's. Administrators PwC said acute driver shortages had added to its...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The world economy is built around efficiency – but is it robust enough when problems arise?

I am all for blaming Boris Johnson and his colleagues when one of the government’s initiatives turns out to be not quite as billed. And the fact that petrol stations are running out of fuel and some supermarket shelves are empty is in part the result of lorry drivers leaving the UK after Brexit – but only in part, for there is a dearth of drivers in Europe and America too.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Drafting in the Army will not end fuel crisis, industry warns

Drafting in the Army to deliver fuel to petrol stations will not on its own end the shortages on the forecourt, the industry has warned.Boris Johnson is thought to be considering sending in troops to drive oil tankers after days of panic buying saw filling stations in many areas run dry.The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) chairman Brian Madderson confirmed some training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel.But he warned it was not an “absolute panacea” and that there was no “single lever” the Government and the industry could pull to resolve the crisis.With long queues at...
MILITARY
The Independent

Labour promises to scrap business rates in ‘biggest overhaul in a generation’

Labour will promise to scrap business rates as part of a dramatic overhaul of the taxes paid by firms.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce that a Labour government would immediately cut the business tax, before eventually phasing it out completely.But she will also commit to closing loopholes which allow some firms to avoid tax, promising to abolish measures which do not provide an economic benefit.The move comes as Labour seeks to get its conference back on track following internal rows over party rules, criticism of Sir Keir Starmer after he ruled out nationalising energy giants and the fallout...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

Due to shortage fears, all of the supermarket items listed below may be difficult to obtain in the near future.

All the supermarket items you may struggle to buy soon amid shortage fears. The food supply chain has been hit with issues. Currently, the food supply chain is in disarray. A combination of issues, such as labour shortages and the soaring demand for gas as the world emerges from the pandemic, have resulted in supermarkets being hit with empty shelves.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Panic buyers form massive queue at petrol station amid fuel crisis

Cars were filmed waiting in a huge queue in front of a petrol station in Bushey, Hertfordshire during a weekend that saw many people panic buying amid Britain’s worsening fuel supply crisis. Thousands of service stations have run dry amid the frenzy, which has seen customers fighting over the limited...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Educate consumers about their effect on supply chains, expert says

Consumers have learnt lessons from stockpiling over lockdown but more should be done to help them understand the effect they can have on supply chains, according to a sector expert.Rick Tellez, the co-founder of supply chain logistics platform KlearNow, said most consumers wanted to do the “right thing” by maintaining normal shopping behaviour but it only took a “tiny minority” to panic and affect supply chains.Mr Tellez called on the logistics sector and the Government to do more to educate consumers about their part in the global supply chain.It only takes a tiny minority of consumers to panic to make...
RETAIL
The Independent

Labour vows to spend £28bn a year on ‘green jobs’ to help defeat climate emergency

Labour would spend £28bn a year on creating “green jobs” to help defeat the climate emergency, Rachel Reeves has announced. Giga-factories to build batteries for electric vehicles, a thriving hydrogen industry and offshore wind farms with turbines made in Britain were all part of the “climate investment” pledge. Ms Reeves...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

259K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy