A Colorful, Water-Wise and Low Maintenance Garden

Cover picture for the articleFounding Father and preeminent gardener Thomas Jefferson wrote in his later years: “I am still devoted to my garden, but ‘tho an old man, I am still a young gardener.” Thomas Jefferson would certainly be learning along with us about how to garden in these challenging times of drought. We are all called to become stewards of our landscape as these particular weather conditions affect us all…. plus every tree and blade of grass. Like Thomas Jefferson, we are also reminded that we gardeners, old and new alike, are still learning…still “young gardeners.”

