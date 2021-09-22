A Colorful, Water-Wise and Low Maintenance Garden

These show-stopping plants make an amazing addition to landscapes in need of a little late summer color. Crepe myrtles are deciduous, summer-flowering plants native to China, Korea, and Japan. They can range from small dwarf selections to medium-sized trees, depending on the variety and growing conditions, says Andrae Protzman, a merchandiser for Spring Hill Nursery and Michigan Bulb Co. Known for their long-lasting summer flowers that come in shades of white, red, pink, and lavender, they're nothing short of stunning. "Exfoliating bark gives added interest, particularly in winter, when the plants foliage has dropped," he explains. "Fall color is another attribute of the crepe myrtle and can exhibit yellow, red, and orange hues, depending on the variety." Ahead, exactly how to cultivate these trees in your own space.

GARDENING ・ 18 DAYS AGO