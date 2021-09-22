CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dreamville’s Lute Announces His Debut Album ‘Gold Mouf’ Featuring Ari Lennox, Little Brother, And More

By DeMicia Inman
 5 days ago
Dreamville rapper Lute has shared the tracklist for his official debut album Gold Mouf. The LP is set to release on Oct. 4. The Charlotte, N.C.-bred rapper uploaded the title and features for the album on Instagram on Monday (Sept. 20), with the caption “I Heard Yall.” With 13 songs, the album features Little Brother , JID , Saba , BJ The Chicago Kid , Ari Lennox , WESTSIDE Boogie , and more.

Through his music, Lute has opened up about his battle with anxiety. The story of the project has been shared through the rappers’ digital series Gold Mouf Chronicles . He has spoken about multiple family members having anxiety, his experience with open-heart surgery in his youth, and having anxiety attacks on stage.

“It really got to me at some point and my anxiety really started to heighten,” Lute said in a 2019 interview with GQ . “It was higher than it was when I’m usually at home.” He explained he could feel the world’s fear. “I wanted to really capture the fact that people haven’t been seeing their family, people haven’t been able to graduate—show how different things look.”

The 32-year-old began teasing his Gold Mouf album in February 2020 with the releases of “ GED (Gettin Every Dollar). ” Prior to the single, he released the project West1996 Pt. 2 in 2017, following West1996 in 2012. Lute was also featured on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers II in 2015 and Revenge Of The Dreamers III in 2019.

Next month, Lute will join the rest of the Dreamville crew performing at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver for the Dreamville On The Rocks concert.

Listen to the previously released songs “GED (Getting Every Dollar)” above and “Myself” featuring DEVN , plus the complete tracklist for Gold Mouf below:

1. 100 2. GED (Getting Every Dollar) 3. Myself featuring DEVN 4. Be Okay 5. Eye To Eye featuring Cozz 6. Changes featuring BJ The Chicago Kid 7. Ghetto Love featuring Blakk Soul & Ari Lennox 8. Amen featuring Little Brother 9. Birdsong featuring JID & Saba 10. Flossin’ featuring WESTSIDE BOOGIE 11. Life 12. Overnight 13. Crashing

