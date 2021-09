Bobby Ryan realized the need to approach this training camp and preseason differently in order to extend his NHL career, at least with the Detroit Red Wings. “When I look at the lineup here, and I’m realistic, the top-six is pretty well spoken for, as well it should be, those guys have earned that opportunity,” Ryan said. “I came in with the expectations that I would be a bottom-six player or maybe even the 13th forward, so I don’t think I can change anything.”

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO