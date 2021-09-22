Why the Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup win still means so much, 25 years later
The 2021-22 season marks the 25th anniversary of the Detroit Red Wings' 1996-97 season, in which they snapped a Stanley Cup drought of more than four decades. To commemorate the anniversary — for one of the most-beloved championship teams in the history of Detroit sports — the Free Press has crafted a new hardcover book, “Stanleytown 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of How the Stanley Cup Returned to the Motor City after 41 Frustrating Seasons.” “Stanleytown 25 Years Later” costs $39.95, but you can save $10 by preordering at RedWings.PictorialBook.com. The book will ship Sept.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0