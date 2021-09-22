CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The false promise of massive tree-planting campaigns

By Benji Jones
Vox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 11, 2019, volunteers planted 11 million trees in Turkey as part of a government-backed initiative called Breath for the Future. In one northern city, the tree-planting campaign set the Guinness World Record for the most saplings planted in one hour in a single location: 303,150. “By planting millions...

Related
The Independent

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin promise only false solutions for vulnerable communities

Celebrity tech fans have long preached the emancipatory potential of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Gwyneth Paltrow and even filmmaker Spike Lee have all joined the bitcoin choir. They claim crypto will free those who are systematically oppressed and excluded from the mainstream economy. There’s a Native American on the US nickel, Spike Lee points out in a recent bitcoin promotional video, “but people don’t even stop to pick a nickel up from the sidewalk”. Old money is out, he says, bitcoin is in.For developing countries, as an alternative to their own weak currencies, bitcoin is touted as...
MARKETS
Telegraph

Planting trees isn’t the answer to saving the planet

There’s a popular Chinese proverb that says: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” It can sometimes feel that when it comes to climate change it’s become a maxim to take quite literally. In June this year, ahead of hosting...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Community-driven tree planting greens the neighbouring landscape

Nature-based solutions to climate change are growing policy priorities yet remain hard to quantify. Here we use remote sensing to quantify direct and indirect benefits from community-led agroforestry by The International Small group and Tree planting program (TIST) in Kenya. Since 2005, TIST-Kenya has incentivised smallholder farmers to plant trees for agricultural benefit and to sequester CO2. We use Landsat-7 satellite imagery to examine the effect on the historically deforested landscape around Mount Kenya. We identify positive greening trends in TIST groves during 2000–2019 relative to the wider landscape. These groves cover 27,198 ha, and a further 27,750 ha of neighbouring agricultural land is also positively influenced by TIST. This positive ‘spill-over’ impact of TIST activity occurs at up to 360 m distance. TIST also benefits local forests, e.g. through reducing fuelwood and fodder extraction. Our results show that community-led initiatives can lead to successful landscape-scale regreening on decadal timescales.
AGRICULTURE
pasadenanow.com

OneWest Bank to Plant 50,000 Trees Through ‘Green Checking’ Campaign

Pasadena-based OneWest Bank announced Thursday that it will plant 50,000 trees in the Sierra Nevada in partnership with One Tree Planted, a reforestation-focused nonprofit group. The initiative is the result of OWB’s Green Checking campaign to plant 30 trees on behalf of each customer that opened a qualifying checking account...
PASADENA, CA
The Independent

Israel says US booster plan supports its own aggressive push

Israel is pressing ahead with its aggressive campaign of offering coronavirus boosters to almost anyone over 12 and says its approach was further vindicated by a U.S. decision to give the shots to older patients or those at higher risk.Israeli officials credit the booster shot, which has already been delivered to about a third of the population, with helping suppress the country’s latest wave of COVID-19 infections. They say the differing approaches are based on the same realization that the booster is the right way to go, and expect the U.S. and other countries to expand their campaigns in...
WORLD
bitcoinist.com

Binance Charity Launches NFT Tree Planting Project ‘Tree Millions’ to Plant 10M Trees Worldwide

Multi-million dollar initiative to help reforestation efforts. Binance Charity, the first-ever blockchain-enabled transparent donation platform, leads the most ambitious NFT tree planting project to date, to plant 10 million trees worldwide. Tree Millions Alliance launches next Tuesday on 28th September, led by Binance Charity. The initiative already has 17 crypto industry players confirmed to help with reforestation efforts and aims to have 100 members by 21st March, 2022 in celebration of the UN Day of the Forest.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Nature campaigners urge Albania to stop hydropower plants

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Wildlife campaigners have called on the Albanian government to stop the construction of two hydropower plants in a protected nature area in the north of the country. The World Wide Fund for Nature Adria, on Sunday said that the investor has not respected a Supreme Court ruling that said work must halt while the Administrative Court decides on a lawsuit brought by local residents and a non-governmental organization who want to stop the project. The power plants are planned for the Valbona Valley National Park, in the Albanian Alps, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) north of the capital, Tirana.
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Taliban false promises: Illusion of inclusion

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 18 (ANI): The West, in particular the US, had deluded itself into believing that the Taliban would honour all the pledges made and assurances given by them. They promised to have an inclusive government and not to allow Afghan soil to be used for attacks against any other country.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
Vox

How decades of stopping forest fires made them worse

1910’s Big Blow Up remains one of the most disastrous wildfires in US history. Hurricane-force winds fanned and threw embers for miles. Full, flaming trees became dangerous projectiles as they were reportedly torn from the ground. After two days, 3 million acres throughout Idaho and Montana had burned. The devastation had a lasting effect on the United States and shaped US forestry policy for the next century. But it also created a deep misunderstanding of what fire means to a forest.
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

The Afghan refugee crisis has revealed the artificial limits of America’s will to welcome

The US has made a distinction between Afghan refugees and the other vulnerable populations arriving at America’s doorstep. And it’s a false one. Afghans fleeing Taliban rule have so far occupied a unique space in the immigration policy debate. In a climate where immigration has become a political wedge, there has been overwhelming bipartisan support for resettling at least some of them in the US: Polling has shown that 76 percent of Republicans and 90 percent of Democrats back resettlement efforts for Afghans who aided US troops. When it comes to other asylum seekers, the numbers are starkly different. For example, 64 percent of registered voters believe Biden needs to institute stricter policies at the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

German climate activists end hunger strike ahead of election

Two climate activists ended their hunger strike outside parliament after a leading candidate for chancellor of Germany agreed to a public meeting with them following Sunday's general election.The decision came just hours after the hunger strikers had escalated their protest Saturday, refusing liquids in addition to food. They had demanded that Olaf Scholz the candidate for the center-left Social Democrats declare publicly that Germany faces a climate emergency.The hunger strikers said Scholz called them on Saturday afternoon, seven hours after they stopped taking liquids, and agreed to a public meeting within a month after the vote. Scholz...
PROTESTS
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
Vox

The sad, predictable limits of America’s “economic recovery”

Part of the Recovery Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Cassie Norris is stuck in what can feel like an inescapable poverty trap. Her family hasn’t been able to afford child care, so she watches the kids — ages 1, 2, 5, and 9 — during the day while her husband goes to work for a little more than minimum wage as a small-engine salesman and technician at a local shop. She’s depressed and desperate to start working again, but it would cost hundreds of dollars to send their youngest children to day care while she looks for a job. Mississippi, where she lives, has child care assistance programs, but Norris says she would have to already be working to qualify. You can see the conundrum: Given their finances, she can’t buy herself that time.
BUSINESS
Vox

Why America keeps turning its back on Haitian migrants

The images left many sickened and outraged: Border Patrol agents on horseback hounding Haitian migrants near the US-Mexico border, more than 14,000 of whom were camped under the Del Rio bridge on September 19. The uniformed men swung their long horse reins — which many interpreted as whips — to keep the migrants from crossing into Texas. In one photo, an agent grabbed the T-shirt of a migrant, while another shouted in a video, “Get out now! Back to Mexico!”
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That's what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered in prerecorded speeches or from the rostrum at the United Nations after a yearlong pandemic break — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Monday, the sixth and final day of the 2021 debate.___“In recovering from the pandemic, we cannot revert to business as usual. We...
PUBLIC HEALTH

