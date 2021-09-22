CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows 11 HP ENVY 34 All-in-One PC with magnetic camera

By Julian Horsey
 5 days ago
Creators may be interested in a new Windows 11 PC unveiled by Hewlett-Packard this week specifically designed for Microsoft’s next-generation operating system which will be launching early next month and available to all from October 5th 2021 onwards. Featuring a 34 inch adjustable height WUHD 5K display offering an aspect ratio of 21:9 micro-edge. The Windows 11 PC can be powered by a choice of processors up to and 11th Gen 8-core Intel Core i9 S-series processor supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

