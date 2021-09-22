CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football recruiting: Four-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. commits to Fighting Irish on CBS Sports HQ

By David Cobb
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame's strong early start with the 2023 recruiting class got even better Wednesday morning when four-star running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. committed to the Fighting Irish live on CBS Sports HQ. Irvin chose Notre Dame over Michigan State, Stanford and Oregon to give the Fighting Irish their fifth commitment of the 2023 cycle. All five commitments are four-or-five-star prospects, according to 247Sports.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Stanford, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
Oregon State
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sedrick Irvin
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Hq#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Irish#The Detroit Lions#Nfl Draft#Gulliver Prep#247sports Southeast
CBS Sports

SEC college football picks, odds in Week 4: Texas A&M handles Arkansas, LSU gets revenge vs. Mississippi State

Week 4 of the college football season is when things really get going in the SEC. There are six conference games, including a big-time battle between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Aggies have fought through a massive early-season injury to starting quarterback Haynes King to move to 3-0 for the first time under coach Jimbo Fisher. The Razorbacks have been a pleasant surprise, throttling Texas two weeks ago and dispatching of Georgia Southern with relative ease last week.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy