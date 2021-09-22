iPad mini reviews and unboxings are here!

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple on Tuesday unveiled the newest generation of its iPad Mini. With the new addition to the lineup, Apple hopes to build on recent momentum for a once-struggling product category. Tablet sales had suffered in recent years, but the devices have been resurgent during the pandemic, as people sheltered in place and worked remotely. In the first quarter of 2021, iPad sales surged almost 80% compared to the year before. The PC market has experienced a similar boost, seemingly only limited by worldwide chip shortages that have slowed manufacturing of everything from video game consoles to Ford trucks.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO