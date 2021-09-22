CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPad mini reviews and unboxings are here!

By Stephen Warwick
imore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReviews and unboxings of the new iPad mini 6 are here. Here's a roundup of some of the best. I'll cut right to the chase: I've been waiting for this kind of iPad mini refresh for years, and the device absolutely delivers on all fronts. Lance Ulanoff. Mobile Syrup. Macworld.

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

The Verge

Here’s how the new iPad Mini compares to the last-gen model

With the announcement and impending release of the new iPad Mini and its revamped design, it might be all too easy to stan the new model and completely write off its predecessor. While the new model has a lot to offer — namely a larger screen, faster processor, refined design akin to the 2020 iPad Air, and a USB-C port — it also has a quality that is not so desirable: a higher introductory price.
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

Surprise! There’s a New iPad mini!

In a somewhat surprising move, Apple unveiled a new iPad mini on Tuesday. It has a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and contains the A15 Bionic chip. It is available to order online today, and will be in stores from Friday, September 24. New iPad mini with A15 Bionic Chip. Apple...
ELECTRONICS
wmleader.com

How to pre-order the ‘new’ iPad and iPad mini

All products recommended by The Madison Leader Gazette are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Apple kicked off its hardware event today by revealing...
TECHNOLOGY
macstories.net

Apple Updates the iPad mini and 10.2” iPad

At today’s Apple event, the company unveiled updates to the iPad mini and the 10.2” iPad. The 10.2” version continues to serve as Apple’s entry-level iPad at the lowest price point of any iPad, while the mini takes a more pro-like turn compared to its predecessor. iPad mini. The new...
TECHNOLOGY
Pocket-lint.com

The new iPad mini has me excited about the iPad again

(Pocket-lint) - One of the great things about being outside the all-encompassing sphere of Apple's ecosystem is appreciating individual parts of the puzzle, rather than accepting the whole. The new iPad mini feels like one of those pieces to appreciate. It's fair to say that the new iPad mini is...
TECHNOLOGY
osxdaily.com

iPad Mini 6 & iPad 9 Released

Apple has announced an all new redesigned iPad Mini, along with a revamped entry-level iPad 9. The new iPad models were announced alongside the iPhone 13 series at the September 14 online Apple event. iPad Mini. The iPad Mini 6 has been redesigned to look more like a miniature iPad...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

iPad mini 6 vs iPad mini 5: a big mini upgrade!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Preview and first thoughts after the iPad mini 6 reveal!. Apple’s iPad mini may not be the most popular tablet out there, but it certainly has its devout fans. And for good reason — it’s tiny and easy to hold in one hand, yet it packs a punch and lets you do all the “serious iPad stuff” that its siblings do.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple unveils redesigned iPad Mini

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple on Tuesday unveiled the newest generation of its iPad Mini. With the new addition to the lineup, Apple hopes to build on recent momentum for a once-struggling product category. Tablet sales had suffered in recent years, but the devices have been resurgent during the pandemic, as people sheltered in place and worked remotely. In the first quarter of 2021, iPad sales surged almost 80% compared to the year before. The PC market has experienced a similar boost, seemingly only limited by worldwide chip shortages that have slowed manufacturing of everything from video game consoles to Ford trucks.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Here are all the best iPad trade in values after new iPad mini launch

In case you missed it, the new iPad 9 and iPad mini have arrived, and while the iPad mini is definitely the more exciting of the two (and arguably the most exciting launch of the week), both are great upgrades for most! We’re always trying to keep you updated on all the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals every month, and here’s what we’re finding for trade in values for iPads in the wake of the announcement.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Compared: iPad mini 6 versus iPad mini 5

The revised iPad mini is practically an entirely new device, but along with improvements across the board, it comes with a much higher price. It used to be that you chose the iPad mini because you wanted the smaller size. And you wanted it enough that at $399, you were willing to pay around $70 more than the cost of the regular iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

The first unboxing video of the iPhone 13 is here

Someone has already posted an unboxing of the iPhone 13. The video specifically does a quick unboxing of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in Gold. The iPhone 13 lineup will release on Friday, September 24. Despite it not being officially released until Friday, someone got their hands on a new...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

I just got the iPad mini 6 for free — here’s how

I just ordered the iPad mini 6 (in pink, obviously) and didn’t have to spend a dime. Well, not at the time of purchase anyway. No, I’m not financing my adorably-compact new tablet with monthly Apple Card payments. That’s usually my preferred payment method, since Apple offers 0% APR in addition to 3% back on each installment. Instead, I decided to check my other credit card rewards before checking out, and man, am I glad I did.
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Mini-review: 2021’s $329 iPad is still the one most people should buy

As a rule, Apple doesn't focus on budget-friendly gadgets. And that strategy has worked well over the last two decades—the company's predilection for premium products at premium prices (not always unreasonable or uncompetitive prices, but premium ones) has paid off in the form of consistently extraordinary revenue and profit margins.
TECHNOLOGY
theapplepost.com

Reviewers share first hands-on videos with redesigned iPad mini

Apple has given a handful of YouTubers and members of the media an early look at the newly-announced redesigned iPad mini ahead of Friday’s in-store release, with videos from the likes of Marques Brownlee, Engadget, and iJustine appearing online today that offer an early hands-on look at the new device.
CELL PHONES
Macdaily News

CNET reviews Apple’s new 8.3-inch iPad mini: ‘A lovely, speedy little tablet’

Apple last week introduced the powerful new iPad mini — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display — in four gorgeous finishes and the reviews have begun streaming in. Featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.
TECHNOLOGY
wccftech.com

iPad mini 6 Reviews Are Up: Impressive Design and Performance in a Smaller Package

Apple announced the new iPad mini 6 alongside the iPhone 13 series at its California Streaming event last week. While the iPhone 13 announcement was the most anticipated aspect of the event, the iPad mini 6 was the highlight of the event. This is due to the fact that the iPad mini received its major redesign along with a bump in performance. The iPad mini 6 will launch in Stores this Friday and if you are deciding to get your hands on it, check out the reviews shared by tech channels on YouTube.
TECHNOLOGY

