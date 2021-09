Every NFL game he plays is important to Jimmy Graham. But the veteran tight end acknowledged that there's a heightened sense of urgency following a loss. "The urgency is always on when you lose a game," Graham said. "It doesn't matter if you got that first loss in Week 12. I've been a part of some teams that have won a lot of games and even that one loss, it's always a sense of urgency. It is a marathon, but this is the one league where you have to perform quickly."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO