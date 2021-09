Back in June, earlier this year, OPPO and OnePlus officially merged their product and R&D teams and in July, OnePlus introduced the merger of both ColorOS and OxygenOS codebases. However, until now, things were not clear as to how far this merger would go. Now, the company has shared some more information on how its integration with OPPO will be, how it will shape the hardware and software strategy for the company in the future, and more importantly, what this will mean for the OnePlus users. The highlight of this new announcement is the new unified OS for OnePlus and OPPO devices.

