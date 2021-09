News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. There are many manufacturing facilities in Virginia. It’s worth noting that most of them take a strong approach to ensure OSHA compliance is upheld and that they provide a safe work environment. Safety has come a long way over the years, and much of it thanks to emerging technology. The manufacturing industry is known for its abuses, but with technology, it helps keep companies accountable, while also giving workers a safer place to work. Here are some of the ways that technology is keeping workers safe.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO