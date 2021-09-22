Hurricane Ida Prison Evacuations in Louisiana Left People Without Medication in Bird-Infested Shelter

Southeast Louisiana saw a sharp uptick in new unemployment claims after Hurricane Ida devastated the region, according to data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The state had more than 9,000 initial unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 4, an increase of more than 471% from the previous week, according to the LWC data. The New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Houma-Thibodaux regions accounted for more than 92% of the new unemployment claims across the state.

