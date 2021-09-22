Hurricane Ida Prison Evacuations in Louisiana Left People Without Medication in Bird-Infested Shelter
Incarcerated people evacuated to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola confronted “unacceptable conditions” after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, says a letter sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards by advocates relaying the experiences of incarcerated people. The letter describes “dirty and unsafe facilities”; “pepper spraying and needless brutality” from guards; and a lack of access to showers, medications, and phones. Covid-19 protocols were not followed during the evacuations.theintercept.com
Comments / 2