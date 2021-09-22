CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Hurricane Ida Prison Evacuations in Louisiana Left People Without Medication in Bird-Infested Shelter

By Alleen Brown
The Intercept
The Intercept
 5 days ago
Incarcerated people evacuated to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola confronted “unacceptable conditions” after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, says a letter sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards by advocates relaying the experiences of incarcerated people. The letter describes “dirty and unsafe facilities”; “pepper spraying and needless brutality” from guards; and a lack of access to showers, medications, and phones. Covid-19 protocols were not followed during the evacuations.

L'Observateur

DSNAP Approved for Residents in 25 Louisiana Parishes Hit by Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, LA, September 14, 2021 – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval September 14, 2021 to begin Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operations to provide additional food aid to families impacted by Hurricane Ida. The USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved a DSNAP operation for the following parishes and ZIP codes:
LOUISIANA STATE
tcnjsignal.net

Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana

Hurricane Ida made landfall in the Southeastern United States on Aug. 29, 2021. With winds up to 150 miles per hour, Ida steamrolled through anything in its path. It has been identified by NASA Earth Observatory as the fifth strongest hurricane to make landfall in US history. Hurricane Katrina, a similarly powerful storm, made landfall on the same date just sixteen years earlier. Although not as strong as Katrina, Ida has proven to be incredibly destructive.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Power Restored to More than 90% of Louisiana Customers Affected by Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. - After 15 days of restoration work, Entergy Louisiana has successfully restored power to more than 90% of all customers who lost electrical service following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ida. As of 9 a.m. Sept.14, approximately 87,000 customers remain without power, down from a peak of over 902,000 outages in the state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizneworleans.com

South Louisiana Ports Advocate for Federal Aid Post Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS – Several south Louisiana ports partnered to request federal assistance as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Ida on their infrastructure, waterways and communities. The ports of New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Fourchon, Morgan City, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, South Louisiana and Terrebonne formally submitted a request to President Biden on Sept. 7, 2021, to ensure ports are included in bills designating funding recipients.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

State Farm resisting Hurricane Ida evacuation compensation order

It's been a long week of haggling between insurance agency State Farm and Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Donelon ordered insurance companies to cover the costs of evacuating for their customers from the 25 parishes labeled a disaster area. State Farm is the only insurer not agreeing to the command.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Seabees on the ground in Louisiana helping in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Nicholas is erratic, changing its structure and re-forming its center. Regardless, Texas landfall by tonight still expected. And heavy rains may threaten parts of Texas, Louisiana, & Mississippi this week. Coast church sends food to hungry children in Haiti. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Members at Gulfport's First Baptist Church...
LOUISIANA STATE
THV11

Arkansans continue to help with Hurricane Ida cleanup in Louisiana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recovery efforts continue in Louisiana after a one-two punch of powerful storms. Hurricane Ida left many towns devastated and Hurricane Nicholas hit just days later. Even weeks later though, many Arkansans are still down south helping our neighbors. Just across state lines, hundreds of volunteers...
ARKANSAS STATE
News Break
Politics
Houma Courier

New unemployment claims spike in Southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

Southeast Louisiana saw a sharp uptick in new unemployment claims after Hurricane Ida devastated the region, according to data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The state had more than 9,000 initial unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 4, an increase of more than 471% from the previous week, according to the LWC data. The New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Houma-Thibodaux regions accounted for more than 92% of the new unemployment claims across the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Week

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas, threatening Houston and Ida-ravaged Louisiana

Hurricane Nicholas grew into a Category 1 storm by the team it made landfall near Matagorda Bay, Texas, early Tuesday, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The National Hurricane Center warned late Monday night that "life-threatening flash flooding impacts, especially in urbanized metropolitan areas, are possible across portions of the upper Texas Gulf Coast into far southwestern Louisiana." The streets of Matagorda Beach were already flooded from storm surge, meteorologist and storm chaser Reed Timmer documented early Tuesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
