Emerging First-Line Treatments for High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome

By Naval Daver, MD
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Naval Daver provides insight on the emerging first-line treatment options for high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and breaks down clinical trial data. Naval Daver, MD: There are many new emerging treatments both for low-risk MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome] and high-risk MDS. Especially in high-risk MDS, in the last 3 to 4 years, there’s been dramatic progress with a number of drugs showing very exciting activity. These include immune activating drugs like the CD47-targeting antibody such as magrolimab. Also, there are drugs that seem to improve the apoptosis and have been approved in AML [acute myeloid leukemia] such as venetoclax, other new therapies activating the immune system such as TIM-3 antibody sabatolimab, and drugs like pevonedistat that work through unique neddylation pathways. All 4 of these drugs, in combination with azacitidine, are showing very promising activity. In fact, all 4 are in randomized phase 2/3 studies, and we’re hoping that either all 4 or many of those will meet their end points and change the entire frontline treatment of MDS very rapidly within the course of the next 1 to 2 years.

