UPDATE 1-Workhorse Group to suspend deliveries of C-1000 electric van

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle company Workhorse Group said on Wednesday it would suspend deliveries of its flagship C-1000 electric van and recall 41 vehicles it had already delivered, sending its shares down nearly 7%.

Additional testing and modifications to existing vehicles were needed to certify its C-1000 vehicles under Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), Workhorse said. It expects to complete testing in the fourth quarter.

The company has also filed a report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Workhorse said it did not receive any customer reports of safety issues in any of the previously delivered C-1000 vehicles.

Last week, Workhorse voluntarily dismissed its legal challenge against a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) move to award a multibillion-dollar contract to Oshkosh for delivery vehicles. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)