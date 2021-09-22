The Future of Myelodysplastic Syndrome

A hematologist details the frontline treatment options and goals in acute myeloid leukemia and describes venetoclax. Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS: At diagnosis, the goals need to be very thoroughly considered. Because for some patients, the goal might be cure. We hope to find that solution for the majority of patients. But that’s not always in the cards because of age or comorbidities at diagnosis. In some cases, the goal is remission and to keep that remission going for as long as possible. If a patient is a transplant candidate, or even a potential transplant candidate, then that’s often the goal that’s moved toward. Because in many cases, except for some select patients with favorable-risk disease, they can be cured only with the transplant. Depending on age and comorbidities, that could be the goal.

