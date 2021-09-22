CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of Myelodysplastic Syndrome

By Naval Daver, MD
Cover picture for the articleAn oncologist discusses the future of myelodysplastic syndrome, including upcoming studies and potential treatments. Naval Daver, MD: There are several exciting new therapies that are in phase 1/2 and phase 3 studies now in MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome]. I would say in the last 4 to 5 years, we have now more exciting drugs than we have had in the prior 2 decades for MDS. I think part of this is because we are seeing a lot of the drugs that have been recently approved in the acute myeloid leukemia [AML] space, now moving to the myelodysplastic syndrome space. These include a drug called venetoclax, which in combination with hypomethylating agents [HMAs] like azacitidine and decitabine, showed dramatic improvement in response rates in older, unfit patients with AML, with a response rate of 70% CR [complete response]/CRi [complete response with incomplete hematologic recovery] compared to 30% with azacitidine alone. It has been approved in the combination of azacitidine/venetoclax in frontline older, unfit AML.

