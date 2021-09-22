CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Overview of Myelodysplastic Syndrome

By Naval Daver, MD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaval Daver, MD, explains myelodysplastic syndrome, including risk factors and potential complications. Naval Daver, MD: Myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS] is a hematological malignancy associated with bone marrow dysplastic changes that result in a decrease in production of different bone marrow cellular components, including red cells, platelets, white [blood cell] count. The main complications we see with myelodysplastic syndrome are related to the decreased production of different hematopoietic components. Due to the low white count, patients are at risk of infection, and low hemoglobin will result in anemia, shortness of breath, fatigue, weakness, and then due to low platelets they’re at increased risk of bleeding.

