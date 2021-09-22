CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Space Force unveils sci-fi inspired uniforms

MyStateline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WTVO) — The United States Space Force unveiled new prototype uniforms on Tuesday, which drew comparisons to those in “Battlestar Galactica” or “Star Trek,” according to The Hill. The uniform includes a navy coat with six buttons running up the right hand side, and gray pants. They were revealed...

www.mystateline.com

MilitaryTimes

The Space Force’s new service dress and PT uniforms have landed

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The Space Force this week unveiled its new designs for service dress and workout uniforms as it continues to forge its own identity in the Pentagon. Two guardians showed off the business uniform for the first time at the Air Force Association’s annual conference here, showcasing a unisex look that the Space Force initially devised for women before adjusting for men’s comfort as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

'Is this Star Trek enough?': Space Force ridiculed over new uniforms

The new Space Force uniforms are some of the most bizarre ensembles under the sun, according to some Twitter users. The newest U.S. service branch unveiled its Guardian Service Dress , a prototype uniform for Space Force members, during the Space Force's annual Air Space Cyber conference on Tuesday. Social media users were unimpressed with the designs, comparing them to uniforms worn in science fiction series such as Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.
MILITARY
csmng.com

CSO unveils Guardian Ideal, Space Force values at AFA

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond unveiled the Guardian Ideal and Space Force values during his speech Sept. 20, 2021, at the Air Force Association Air, Space, and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. The Guardian Ideal is the Space Force’s foundational document...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FanSided

Space Force rips off Star Trek: Enterprise for their uniforms

Space Force uniform designers really liked Star Trek: Enterprise apparently. The uniforms for the much-maligned Space Force have been revealed and, yikes. While we can spend days talking about how unnecessary this “branch” of the military is and how useless they’ll quickly become, the fact is that they exist. If they exist they need uniforms but boy howdy, these were not them. Not unless you’re a mega-fan of Star Trek: Enterprise.
SATELLITES
Popular Mechanics

Watch the U.S. Navy Literally Snap a Warship in Half

The U.S. Navy recently conducted a SINKEX as part of Large Scale Exercise 21. The SINKEX saw Navy aircraft and submarines, and a Marine Corps drone missile launcher, score hits on a decommissioned guided-missile frigate. The missiles scored major damage, but it was an Mk. 48 torpedo that literally broke...
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

A New Navy Weapon Actually Stops You From Talking

The U.S. Navy has successfully invented a special electronic device that is designed to stop people from talking. A form of non-lethal weapon, the new electronic device effectively repeats a speaker's own voice back at them, and only them, while they attempt to talk. It was developed, and patented back...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Airborne soldiers are testing the Army’s newest squad fighting vehicle

Soldiers with the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions recently kicked the tires of the Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The ISV is being brought into the ground vehicle fleet to give ground-pounders a break, helping them cover terrain in a small insertion vehicle rather than hoofing the entire journey by foot.
FORT BRAGG, NC
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION
The US Sun

Air Force announces FIVE new stealth bombers are being built as UN warns against ‘new Cold War’ between US and China

THE Air Force announced five new stealth bombers are being built as the UN warns against a "new Cold War" between the US and China. Speaking at the Air Force Association's annual conference on Monday, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman are secretly building the stealth bombers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY

