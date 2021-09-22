CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Treating Patients with High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome

By Naval Daver, MD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn expert details the treatment options for high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Naval Daver, MD: Each year, of all the patients with MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome] in the United States, about 55% to 60% will present with a higher-risk MDS. We generally consider, using the IPSS-R [Revised International Prognostic Scoring System], anybody who has intermediate, high, or very high, any of those 3 categories, to be among the higher-risk MDS population. For this patient population, the goals of treatment are 2-fold. No. 1 is to control their disease. Many of these higher-risk patients will come with high blasts and are in a transition, transforming to acute myeloid leukemia [AML]. The first goal is to reduce the bone marrow blasts and get them into what we call a bone marrow remission, meaning less than 5% bone marrow blasts. This should slow the MDS progression and ideally prevent or at least significantly delay the transformation to acute myeloid leukemia by many years. This will be very important because it will improve the long-term overall survival of the patient.

targetedonc.com

Molecular Testing: Ovarian Cancer

An oncologist explains the importance of molecular testing in ovarian cancer and the implications of testing on treatment selection. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: Molecular testing in ovarian cancer is very important—genetic testing, namely. For many years, we used an algorithm to help determine who should be tested, but now we recognize that every woman should be tested for genetic abnormalities regardless of any other prognostic or historical factor, such as age or family history. These types of things no longer matter. Anyone diagnosed with an ovarian fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer should have genetic testing. Certainly, there are a number of strategies that can be utilized to determine how you perform this testing. This could mean that you start with germline testing to assess for germline mutation. The majority of providers now recognize that doing BRCA-specific germline testing is probably not the best way to do this. We should be utilizing panel testing, which can capture a number of the other homologous recombination proteins that can be abnormal in the setting of ovarian cancers. Other providers will start with somatic testing, which can test the tumor to evaluate for the presence or absence of these mutations.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Frontline Treatment Options in AML

A hematologist details the frontline treatment options and goals in acute myeloid leukemia and describes venetoclax. Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS: At diagnosis, the goals need to be very thoroughly considered. Because for some patients, the goal might be cure. We hope to find that solution for the majority of patients. But that’s not always in the cards because of age or comorbidities at diagnosis. In some cases, the goal is remission and to keep that remission going for as long as possible. If a patient is a transplant candidate, or even a potential transplant candidate, then that’s often the goal that’s moved toward. Because in many cases, except for some select patients with favorable-risk disease, they can be cured only with the transplant. Depending on age and comorbidities, that could be the goal.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adjuvant Treatment with VAL-083 for Patients With GBM Shows Survival Benefit

Compared with historic controls, the use of adjuvant VAL-083 after chemoradiotherapy and temozolomide may improve outcomes for select patients with glioblastoma multiforme. Adjuvant treatment with VAL-083 following chemoradiation with temozolomide (Temodar) in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) who have an unmethylated promoter of the MGMT gene led to improvement in survival and appeared safe compared with historic control, announced Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, in a press release.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Rucaparib Maintenance Therapy in Ovarian Cancer: The ARIEL3 Trial

A key opinion leader shares data from a phase III, ARIEL3, clinical trial on rucaparib maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: The ARIEL3 trial was a large clinical trial looking at patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian fallopian tube or primary peritoneal carcinoma. These patients received platinum-based cytotoxic chemotherapy and then were candidates for enrollment on the trial if they had at least partial response to their platinum-based chemotherapy. The patients who enrolled on this trial could enroll regardless of BRCA mutational status. In other words, all comers were eligible for enrollment. That would include patients with a BRCA mutation of the germline or somatic BRCA mutation, patients who had homologous recombination deficiency by virtue of loss of heterozygosity, and patients who were without evidence of homologous recombination deficiency—in other words, patients who were homologous recombination proficient.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Toxicities With PARP Inhibitors for Ovarian Cancer

Lyndsay Willmott, MD, explains the tolerability of PARP inhibitors for ovarian cancer and how to discuss dose reductions with patients. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: PARP inhibitors as a class share a number of toxicities. The most common of which are typically fatigue, GI [gastrointestinal] toxicities with nausea and vomiting, and then impact on bone marrow function, including anemia and thrombocytopenia. Though these toxicities are common and the majority of patients who are put on PARP inhibitor maintenance will experience toxicity, the good news is that we have ways to mitigate these toxicities to allow patients to stay on the therapy. When you look at the trials, most patients were able to stay on the PARP inhibitor. Not many patients had to come off because of toxicity. But many patients required a dose interruption or reduction.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

First-Line Therapies in Ovarian Cancer

Dr. Lyndsay Willmott discusses the front-line therapy options for ovarian cancer and the factors considered in choosing maintenance therapies. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: This patient was treated by her provider with carboplatin and paclitaxel, which has been established as the standard of care for frontline therapy of ovarian cancer. This is a very reasonable choice. When providers are deciding what they may choose to do in the adjuvant setting, part of what impacts that choice is based on the patient’s surgical outcome. If this patient undergoes up-front surgery and has resected to no gross residual disease, then we may consider them to be in lower-risk group. Though the truth is there are probably no real cases of lower-risk advanced-stage ovarian cancer. But lower-risk groups may include those women who were deemed candidates for surgical excision and then undergo surgery and have resection of all their visible or gross disease, and then subsequently placing them onto carboplatin and paclitaxel.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Case Presentation: A 57-Year-Old Woman With Ovarian Cancer

Lyndsay Willmott, MD, presents the case of a 57-year-old woman with ovarian cancer. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: We’d like to discuss a patient who’s presenting with classic symptoms of ovarian cancer. This is a 57-year-old woman who presented with progressive abdominal discomfort and bloating, as well as early satiety, new onset constipation, and unintentional weight loss. Her past medical history is significant for hypertension, but this has been controlled with medications. She also has a history of osteoarthritis. She comes in for her visit and physical exam reveals some right lower-quadrant tenderness. She is healthy with a performance status of 1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Biomarker Testing in AML

Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS, explains the risk factors for acute myeloid leukemia, the importance of biomarker testing, and the challenges that prevent every patient from being tested. Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS: Acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, is a pretty heterogeneous disease. We’ll get to some of that on the biological...
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Exploring Current Therapeutic Options and Treatment Selection in CML

Jorge E. Cortes, MD, discusses the current therapies available to treat patients with chronic myeloid leukemia and how to choose between them when there is similar efficacy. Jorge E. Cortes, MD, director of the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, discusses the current therapies available to treat patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and how to choose between them when there is similar efficacy.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

TKIs Still an Option in Some Pregnant Patients With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

In an interview with Targeted Oncology during the SOHO Annual Meeting, Elisabetta Abruzzese, MD, provided key recommendations for managing pregnancy and chronic myeloid leukemia. Around the world, the management of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) involves the use of effective tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). However, when treating the disease in women...
CANCER

