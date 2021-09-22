Treating Patients with High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome
An expert details the treatment options for high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Naval Daver, MD: Each year, of all the patients with MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome] in the United States, about 55% to 60% will present with a higher-risk MDS. We generally consider, using the IPSS-R [Revised International Prognostic Scoring System], anybody who has intermediate, high, or very high, any of those 3 categories, to be among the higher-risk MDS population. For this patient population, the goals of treatment are 2-fold. No. 1 is to control their disease. Many of these higher-risk patients will come with high blasts and are in a transition, transforming to acute myeloid leukemia [AML]. The first goal is to reduce the bone marrow blasts and get them into what we call a bone marrow remission, meaning less than 5% bone marrow blasts. This should slow the MDS progression and ideally prevent or at least significantly delay the transformation to acute myeloid leukemia by many years. This will be very important because it will improve the long-term overall survival of the patient.www.targetedonc.com
