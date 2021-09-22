CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Wiser Wealth: With Tax Season on the Doorstep, Now is the Time to Consider Qualified Opportunity Funds

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zfK6_0c4MGxrl00
Image via Pexels.

Financial fluctuations of late have created some major problems in some areas, and major opportunities in others. For people looking to reap a profit from stocks and properties, the year has proven fortuitous. But that inevitably leads to concern about how much could be lost to capital gains taxes.

In an article for Islander News, Tiffany Lam-Balfour writes that such concerns are more reason than ever to explore qualified opportunity funds, as they have perks that can help protect your earnings from taxes. And if you invest before the end of the year, there are actually three benefits you could receive.

For those who don’t know, the reason this perk exists is that the government wants to encourage the financial growth of areas of the country that are struggling. By investing in a qualified opportunity fund, you are hopefully helping to boost an area in need of things like jobs or housing. And to incentivize you to do this, the government provides benefits to you the investor.

If you invest before the end of 2021, you will receive several perks. For one, you will have the option to defer owing the taxes on your original capital gain until you have to file your 2026 taxes.

Second, if you keep your money invested in the funds for five years, it provides you with a 10% reduction in the capital gains amount you owe after you have withdrawn from the investment.

Lastly, if you decide to stay invested for at least ten years, if your investment has appreciated in value during that time, you will receive that extra amount free of taxes.

Fred Hubler, Chief Wealth Strategist for Creative Capital Wealth Management Group has been busy using opportunity zone funds to help reduce his client’s stock exposure.

“We’ve been concerned about a market current for some time now and until the opportunity zone funds were available, selling stocks would generate significant capital gains. Now we can reduce our stock exposure, take the gains and move them into the fund and get diversification while deferring (and reducing) the capital gains,” says Hubler.

He also likes that the underlying investment in the opportunity fund is real estate, an asset not tied to the stock market.

As you can see, qualified opportunity funds do not work quickly, but they reward you for patience. Having something you don’t have to touch for years only to eventually come back to it with bigger gains is not a bad deal.

But if you are looking to make the most out of this arrangement, it would be wisest to do before the new calendar year, so 2021 counts as one of your years despite there only being three months left.

To learn more about why you should consider opportunity zone funds, reader the Islander News post here.

__________

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KyNGk_0c4MGxrl00
Image via CCWMG

Want to know if you’re on the right path financially? Fred Hubler’s Second Opinion Service (SOS) is a no-obligation review with Creative Capital Wealth Management Group‘s Chief Wealth Strategist.

It’s simply not possible to get a reliable second opinion from the same person who gave you the first one. Click here to schedule an SOS meeting with Fred and his team.

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Explore the Wealth Opportunities of NFT and Cryptocurrency

Everybody should commit to smart wealth-creating strategies, but it goes double for entrepreneurs. When you have so much of your personal life and finances tied up in your business, you need to find ways to earn extra income outside of the business. Fortunately, in the 21st century, there are more opportunities than ever to do so given the flexibility of the internet. If you're interested in exploring some of the best modern wealth building methods, check out The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $1,200).
CURRENCIES
frederickcountymd.gov

One-Time Funds Create Opportunity for Homeowners’ Tax Credit, Purchase of Oak Street Property

FREDERICK, Md. – Conservative budgeting, strong fiscal management, and better-than-expected revenues have created a one-time opportunity to use fund balance for two initiatives to assist taxpayers and secure a bright future for Frederick County. County Council Vice President Michael Blue has proposed a one-time property tax credit to owner-occupied houses that are assessed at or below the County’s median home value. County Executive Jan Gardner proposed seizing the opportunity to purchase a large commercial property on Oak Street in the City of Frederick to consolidate county services. Potential uses for the site include a Next Generation 9-1-1 call center, a library, a senior center, and a warehouse.
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Capital Gains Tax#Now Is The Time#Stocks#Tax Season#Pexels#Islander News#Ccwmg#Second Opinion Service#Sos
GlobeSt.com

More Opportunities Arising for Minorities in CRE Investment, Wealth Management

Casoro Group, a leading commercial real estate investment firm based in Austin, Texas, has launched its new Onyx Impact Fund. The 100 percent, minority-owned firm created the Onyx Impact Fund to help increase the generational wealth of minorities through increased participation in the real estate industry and real estate investing.
AUSTIN, TX
thebalance.com

What Is Tax Season?

Tax season is typically the time of year when most individuals file their income taxes. Tax season usually runs from around January through mid-April, depending on who you ask, and on certain IRS requirements. Understanding tax season can help you file your taxes in a timely manner while potentially improving...
INCOME TAX
VISTA.Today

Wiser Wealth: Cryptocurrency Explained in 466 Words (And a Link)

You have no doubt heard of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, but may have heard wildly conflicting information about it. There are stories about people who have made fortunes off it, and there are also plenty of experts who say it’s just a fad with no long-term investment viability. So what’s the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
news8000.com

The 3 Easiest Ways to Increase Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits are a crucial retirement income source for many seniors, but the average benefit is just $1,544. The good news is, there are options to earn a higher monthly income than this average. While Social Security is never going to be enough to support you, you can increase...
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
northeastnews.net

Central Bank of Kansas City receives $30 million in New Markets Tax Credits from the CDFI Fund Marks 10th Time as Allocatee

Central Bank of Kansas City announced its successful application and allocation of $30 million in New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund. The award, announced by the CDFI Fund on the first of September, marks the 10th successful NMTC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
money.com

Paying Your Rent on Time Can Now Help You Qualify for a Mortgage

Renters who pay their landlords on time may start finding it easier to get a mortgage. Last weekend, federally-backed home loan investor Fannie Mae introduced a tool that allows lenders to assess if renters pay on-time and to use that information to help them qualify for a mortgage. The move is designed to help more people with limited credit histories or low credit scores become homeowners.
HOUSE RENT
AccountingWEB

New Qualified Opportunity Zone Developments

In this article, we will explore some of what you need to know now about Qualified Opportunity Zones(QOZs), which arose with the not-so-distant 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. First off, the goal of QOZs is to encourage investments in designated economic areas. The tax incentive encourages reinvestment of short-term and long-term capital gains in such areas.
ECONOMY
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy