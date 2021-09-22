Diagnosis of Myelodysplastic Syndrome
A key opinion leader describes how myelodysplastic syndrome is diagnosed, the typical presenting symptoms, and the methods of risk assessment. Naval Daver, MD: The diagnosis of MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome] is made by a test called a bone marrow aspirate and biopsy. The bone marrow usually will let us know the percentage of blasts in the marrow. This is usually identified initially by a pathologist reviewing the bone marrow using a special stain under microscope. If there are increased blasts, between 5% and 20%, then this will usually suggest a diagnosis of MDS. Of course, we’re also looking for dysplastic or morphological changes in the bone marrow in addition to this, which helps us support the diagnosis of MDS.www.targetedonc.com
Comments / 0