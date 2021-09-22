CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Treatment Options for Low-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome

By Naval Daver, MD
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaval Daver, MD, illustrates the goals of treatment and treatment options for low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Naval Daver, MD: For low-risk MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome], the goal of treatment is to improve the blood [cell] counts. The main clinical issue in low-risk MDS is the presence of cytopenias, meaning low counts, anemia, thrombocytopenia, and neutropenia. And about 35% to 40% of all newly diagnosed MDS in the United States will fall into one of the lower-risk criteria by the IPSS-R [Revised International Prognostic Scoring System], including low and very low risk. These patients usually do not have a high blast [percentage] in the marrow; they are not at impending risk for transformation to acute myeloid leukemia [AML] or becoming proliferative. However, the main issue is that because of anemia, they may have fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, high risk of cardiovascular or CNS [central nervous system] complications because of neutropenia, and they’re at risk of infections, and because of thrombocytopenia they’re at risk of bleeding. Sometimes these patients may need frequent blood or platelet transfusions to keep their numbers up, which of course, has a major impact on quality of life as well as financial implications and time spent in the clinic.

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Frontline Treatment Options in AML

A hematologist details the frontline treatment options and goals in acute myeloid leukemia and describes venetoclax. Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS: At diagnosis, the goals need to be very thoroughly considered. Because for some patients, the goal might be cure. We hope to find that solution for the majority of patients. But that’s not always in the cards because of age or comorbidities at diagnosis. In some cases, the goal is remission and to keep that remission going for as long as possible. If a patient is a transplant candidate, or even a potential transplant candidate, then that’s often the goal that’s moved toward. Because in many cases, except for some select patients with favorable-risk disease, they can be cured only with the transplant. Depending on age and comorbidities, that could be the goal.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

High-risk leukemia is more aggressive in children with Down syndrome

Children with Down syndrome have a lower chance of survival from a particular high-risk form of leukemia (ALL) than children without the disability, new research shows. Researcher Naomi Michels in the Den Boer group: "We need to continue the search for targeted therapies and immunotherapy for these children." Children at...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myelodysplastic Syndrome#Steroids#Stem Cells#Leukemia#Bone Marrow#Mds#Ipss#Aml#Procrit#Neupogen#Atg
targetedonc.com

Second-Line Treatments Still Needed In Myelofibrosis

Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, discussed the future of myelofibrosis treatment, unmet clinical needs in this patient population, and new therapy options in an interview with Targeted Oncology™. Myelofibrosis is known to have the highest morality rate among the myeloproliferative neoplasms, with an average survival of 5 to 7 years. However,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

The Rationale Behind Comparing Larotrectinib and Entrectinib In Metastatic Solid Tumors

Jesús García-Foncillas, MD, PhD, discusses the rationale behind comparing the efficacy of larotrectinib and entrectinib head-to-head in patients with metastatic solid tumors with neurotrophic gene fusions. Jesús García-Foncillas, MD, PhD, the director of the University Cancer Insitute and the Department of Oncology at the University Hospital Fundacion Jimenez Diaz and...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Future Treatments in Ovarian Cancer

An expert reviews the ongoing ARIEL4 phase III trial and explains what the future of ovarian cancer treatment looks like. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: The ARIEL4 trial was a clinical trial designed to look at randomization of patients who have a BRCA mutation, either germline or somatic, in the setting of a recurrence to receive either cytotoxic chemotherapy or rucaparib. The comparison is between chemotherapy and oral PARP inhibition. The chemotherapies that the patients received in this clinical trial were based on their platinum sensitivity. If these patients were platinum-resistant, then they went on to paclitaxel. If they were platinum sensitive, then they went on to a platinum-based regimen. They were randomized to receive either of those chemotherapeutic agents or rucaparib.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Safety Profile for Darolutamide Favorable in Nonmetastatic CRPC Treatment

A safety analysis from the phase 3 ARAMIS trial showed that tolerability with darolutamide was comparable with that of placebo in patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. A safety analysis from the phase 3 ARAMIS trial (NCT02200614) showed that tolerability with darolutamide (Nubeqa) was comparable with that of placebo in...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Toxicities With PARP Inhibitors for Ovarian Cancer

Lyndsay Willmott, MD, explains the tolerability of PARP inhibitors for ovarian cancer and how to discuss dose reductions with patients. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: PARP inhibitors as a class share a number of toxicities. The most common of which are typically fatigue, GI [gastrointestinal] toxicities with nausea and vomiting, and then impact on bone marrow function, including anemia and thrombocytopenia. Though these toxicities are common and the majority of patients who are put on PARP inhibitor maintenance will experience toxicity, the good news is that we have ways to mitigate these toxicities to allow patients to stay on the therapy. When you look at the trials, most patients were able to stay on the PARP inhibitor. Not many patients had to come off because of toxicity. But many patients required a dose interruption or reduction.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adjuvant Treatment with VAL-083 for Patients With GBM Shows Survival Benefit

Compared with historic controls, the use of adjuvant VAL-083 after chemoradiotherapy and temozolomide may improve outcomes for select patients with glioblastoma multiforme. Adjuvant treatment with VAL-083 following chemoradiation with temozolomide (Temodar) in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) who have an unmethylated promoter of the MGMT gene led to improvement in survival and appeared safe compared with historic control, announced Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, in a press release.
CANCER
foxbaltimore.com

Causes, symptoms, and treatment options for thyroid cancer

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month and according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), approximately 640,000 people are living with thyroid cancer in the U.S. According to published research in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), thyroid cancer diagnoses have tripled over the last 30 years. The prime reason...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Germline Testing and Molecular Imaging in CRPC

In a roundtable discussion with multiple participants, Alicia K. Morgans, MD, MPH, leads a conversation on germline testing and molecular imaging in castration-resistant prostate cancer. A 75-year-old man presented with intermittent right hip pain, but his physical exam was unremarkable and he had a an ECOG performance score of 1....
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Improved Outcomes With Trastuzumab Deruxtecan is Associated With HER2 Expression Levels in HER2+ mCRC

In patients with HER2-positive, metastatic colorectal cancer, fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki led to improved responses in patients with higher HER2 expression at baseline, whereas responses were seen irrespective of RAS- and PIK3CA mutation status and blood tumor mutational burden levels. In patients with HER2-positive, metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (T-DXd; Enhertu)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

VIALE-A Trial: Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Dr. Pollyea breaks down data from the recent VIALE-A phase III clinical trial. Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS: The VIALE-A trial was a landmark confirmatory study mandated by the FDA for full approval of venetoclax. It was a randomized study that enrolled newly diagnosed patients with AML [acute myeloid leukemia] who were older or unfit for intensive chemotherapy. It randomly assigned them to receive azacitidine alone, which has been the standard of care in the United States for this population, or venetoclax plus azacitidine. The results were very clear. Based on all the relevant end points, including response rate and survival, the venetoclax arm was really superior. There were much higher response rates and a significant improvement in overall survival. As a result, this has become the standard of care for this population of patients with AML.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

The Importance of Patient-Reported Outcomes in The LIBRETTO-001 Trial

Lori Wirth, MD, discusses the relevance of patient-reported outcomes from the phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 study in of selpercatinib in patients with RET-altered medullary thyroid cancer or advanced thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Medical Director of the Center for Head and...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Rucaparib Maintenance Therapy in Ovarian Cancer: The ARIEL3 Trial

A key opinion leader shares data from a phase III, ARIEL3, clinical trial on rucaparib maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: The ARIEL3 trial was a large clinical trial looking at patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian fallopian tube or primary peritoneal carcinoma. These patients received platinum-based cytotoxic chemotherapy and then were candidates for enrollment on the trial if they had at least partial response to their platinum-based chemotherapy. The patients who enrolled on this trial could enroll regardless of BRCA mutational status. In other words, all comers were eligible for enrollment. That would include patients with a BRCA mutation of the germline or somatic BRCA mutation, patients who had homologous recombination deficiency by virtue of loss of heterozygosity, and patients who were without evidence of homologous recombination deficiency—in other words, patients who were homologous recombination proficient.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Biomarker Testing in AML

Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS, explains the risk factors for acute myeloid leukemia, the importance of biomarker testing, and the challenges that prevent every patient from being tested. Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS: Acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, is a pretty heterogeneous disease. We’ll get to some of that on the biological...
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Iopofosine I-131 With EBRT Appears Safe in Head and Neck Cancer

Preliminary research suggests that lopofosine I-131 in combination with external beam radiation is safe and tolerable in patients with relapsed or refractory head and neck cancer. Preliminary research suggests that lopofosine I-131 in combination with external beam radiation (EBRT) is safe and tolerable in patients with relapsed or refractory head...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

First-Line Therapy Options for mCRC

Dr Bekaii-Saab discusses therapy options for first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP: For the first-line options, there are several options for patients [with metastatic colorectal cancer]. Things that we have to take into consideration include the age of the patient, the symptoms, the performance status, and the molecular profiling. This is a relatively younger patient, age 65, who presented with obstruction; that’s why he ended up in surgery. He was quite symptomatic. Although he had recovered by the time of the decision to proceed with chemotherapy, he was still closer to 1 on his performance status. There are a number of options for this patient who’s healed: FOLFOX [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin], FOLFIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, irinotecan], capecitabine-oxaliplatin, FOLFOXIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, irinotecan] plus bevacizumab. I’ve been moving more patients in my clinic who are younger and healthier into FOLFOXIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, irinotecan]–bevacizumab based on the TRIBE2 data, and those data certainly confirm the value of the triplet over doublet.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Overview: A 65-Year-Old Man with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, provides an overview of a case involving a 65-year-old man diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic colorectal cancer. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP: This patient is a 65-year-old man with 2-month history of constipation, bloating, abdominal pain, and 10-pound unintentional weight loss who is pretty healthy otherwise. Past medical history includes mild hypertension, which seems to be well controlled with antihypertensives. The primary care physician proceeded with a CBC [complete blood count], which showed hemoglobin of 9.4 g/dL, and there was evidence of anemia but consistent with iron deficiency anemia. The CEA [carcinoembryonic antigen] was drawn and unfortunately was high. Because the patient was being prepped for a colonoscopy, this was concerning. The patient unfortunately never had another colonoscopy. He went for a colonoscopy, which showed a 5-cm mass in the sigmoid colon.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy