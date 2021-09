Santa Rosa police are asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected of stealing more than $15,000 worth of merchandise from an outdoor equipment store. The man is suspected in four separate thefts, three in July and one in August, at REI on Santa Rosa Avenue. He primarily stole jackets and other clothing items, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO