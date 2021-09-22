Chen Reviews the Best Options in Utilizing Ruxolitinib in Acute and Chronic GVHD

Naval Daver, MD, illustrates the goals of treatment and treatment options for low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Naval Daver, MD: For low-risk MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome], the goal of treatment is to improve the blood [cell] counts. The main clinical issue in low-risk MDS is the presence of cytopenias, meaning low counts, anemia, thrombocytopenia, and neutropenia. And about 35% to 40% of all newly diagnosed MDS in the United States will fall into one of the lower-risk criteria by the IPSS-R [Revised International Prognostic Scoring System], including low and very low risk. These patients usually do not have a high blast [percentage] in the marrow; they are not at impending risk for transformation to acute myeloid leukemia [AML] or becoming proliferative. However, the main issue is that because of anemia, they may have fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, high risk of cardiovascular or CNS [central nervous system] complications because of neutropenia, and they’re at risk of infections, and because of thrombocytopenia they’re at risk of bleeding. Sometimes these patients may need frequent blood or platelet transfusions to keep their numbers up, which of course, has a major impact on quality of life as well as financial implications and time spent in the clinic.

