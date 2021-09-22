CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chen Reviews the Best Options in Utilizing Ruxolitinib in Acute and Chronic GVHD

Cover picture for the articleCase-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meeting Spotlight September 2021:Hematologic Malignancies,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Base Roundtable event, Yi-Bin A. Chen, MD, discussed options for treating acute and chronic graft versus host disease. Understanding GVHD. CHEN: We believe that the primary curative mechanism of an allogeneic transplant is an immunologically...

Best medications identified for chronic sinusitis

Patients struggling with chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps can greatly benefit from dupilumab, a biologic drug whose effectiveness was evaluated by researchers at McMaster University. However, the drug is expensive and may not be as available as other treatments. A McMaster-led international team evaluated the efficacy and safety of seven...
Exploring the Implications of the ROCKstar Regimen in Chronic GVHD

Corey S. Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC, discusses the trial of belumosudil in patients with chronic graft-vs-host disease. Corey S. Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC medical director, Adult Stem Cell Transplantation Program; director of Clinical Research, Stem Cell Transplantation; director, Stem Cell Transplantation Survivorship Program; institute physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; and associate professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School, discusses the trial of belumosudil (KD025) in patients with chronic graft-vs-host disease (GVHD).
First-Line Therapy Options for mCRC

Dr Bekaii-Saab discusses therapy options for first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP: For the first-line options, there are several options for patients [with metastatic colorectal cancer]. Things that we have to take into consideration include the age of the patient, the symptoms, the performance status, and the molecular profiling. This is a relatively younger patient, age 65, who presented with obstruction; that’s why he ended up in surgery. He was quite symptomatic. Although he had recovered by the time of the decision to proceed with chemotherapy, he was still closer to 1 on his performance status. There are a number of options for this patient who’s healed: FOLFOX [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin], FOLFIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, irinotecan], capecitabine-oxaliplatin, FOLFOXIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, irinotecan] plus bevacizumab. I’ve been moving more patients in my clinic who are younger and healthier into FOLFOXIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, irinotecan]–bevacizumab based on the TRIBE2 data, and those data certainly confirm the value of the triplet over doublet.
Treatment Options for Low-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Naval Daver, MD, illustrates the goals of treatment and treatment options for low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Naval Daver, MD: For low-risk MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome], the goal of treatment is to improve the blood [cell] counts. The main clinical issue in low-risk MDS is the presence of cytopenias, meaning low counts, anemia, thrombocytopenia, and neutropenia. And about 35% to 40% of all newly diagnosed MDS in the United States will fall into one of the lower-risk criteria by the IPSS-R [Revised International Prognostic Scoring System], including low and very low risk. These patients usually do not have a high blast [percentage] in the marrow; they are not at impending risk for transformation to acute myeloid leukemia [AML] or becoming proliferative. However, the main issue is that because of anemia, they may have fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, high risk of cardiovascular or CNS [central nervous system] complications because of neutropenia, and they’re at risk of infections, and because of thrombocytopenia they’re at risk of bleeding. Sometimes these patients may need frequent blood or platelet transfusions to keep their numbers up, which of course, has a major impact on quality of life as well as financial implications and time spent in the clinic.
FDA Approves Ruxolitinib in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

The FDA has approved ruxolitinib for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease after failure of one or two lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older. The FDA has approved ruxolitinib (Jakafi) for the treatment of patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease...
Frontline Treatment Options in AML

A hematologist details the frontline treatment options and goals in acute myeloid leukemia and describes venetoclax. Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS: At diagnosis, the goals need to be very thoroughly considered. Because for some patients, the goal might be cure. We hope to find that solution for the majority of patients. But that’s not always in the cards because of age or comorbidities at diagnosis. In some cases, the goal is remission and to keep that remission going for as long as possible. If a patient is a transplant candidate, or even a potential transplant candidate, then that’s often the goal that’s moved toward. Because in many cases, except for some select patients with favorable-risk disease, they can be cured only with the transplant. Depending on age and comorbidities, that could be the goal.
Adding Parsaclisib to Ruxolitinib May Reduce Spleen Size in Myelofibrosis

Add-on parsaclisib showed improvement in spleen volume and symptoms in patients with myelofibrosis who were having a suboptimal response to a stable dose of ruxolitinib. Add-on parsaclisib (INCB050465) showed improvement in spleen volume and symptoms in patients with myelofibrosis who were having a suboptimal response to a stable dose of ruxolitinib, according to new data presented at the Society of Hematology Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting.
Rigosertib Plus Nivolumab Shows Encouraging Early Results in KRAS-Mutant NSCLC

In patients with KRAS-mutant non–small cell lung cancer, treatment with rigosertib in combination with nivolumab showed promising signals of efficacy and safety. The combination of rigosertib and nivolumab (Opdivo) appears to be well-tolerated in patients with advanced KRAS-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to data from the phase 1/2 clinical trial announced in a press release by Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.1.
Exploring Current Therapeutic Options and Treatment Selection in CML

Jorge E. Cortes, MD, discusses the current therapies available to treat patients with chronic myeloid leukemia and how to choose between them when there is similar efficacy. Jorge E. Cortes, MD, director of the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, discusses the current therapies available to treat patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and how to choose between them when there is similar efficacy.
Ruxolitinib Cream Approved for Short-term Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis

Ruxolitinib cream, to be sold under the name Opzelura, is the first topical Janus kinase inhibitor cream for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The first topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor cream for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) was approved this week by the FDA. Ruxolitinib cream, to be sold...
Regorafenib Shows No Survival Benefit in Advanced/Metastatic Chordoma

Findings from the phase 2 REGOBONE study revealed that regorafenib did not confer progression-free survival benefit in patients with advanced or metastatic chordoma. Findings from the phase 2 REGOBONE study (NCT02389244) revealed that regorafenib (Stivarga) did not confer progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in patients with advanced or metastatic chordoma, according to a presentation given at the ESMO Congress 2021.1.
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Novel HER2-Targeted CAR-M Therapy in Solid Tumors

The FDA has granted fast track designation to the HER2-targeted chimeric antigen receptor-macrophage, CT-0508, for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. The FDA has granted fast track designation to the HER2-targeted chimeric antigen receptor-macrophage (CAR-M), CT-0508, for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, announced CARISMA Therapeutics, Inc.1. Early...
Neoadjuvant IO Response Suggestive of Long-Term Benefit in HPV– HNSCC

Responses achieved with immunotherapy preoperatively with could lead to lasting benefit in patients with HOV-associated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Emerging data for neoadjuvant immunotherapy (IO) in patients with human papilloma-virus (HPV)–negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) suggest that responses achieved preoperatively could lead to lasting benefit, according to a presentation during the American Head & Neck Society’s 10th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer.1.
Pain Management Solutions: More Options Help Chronic Sufferers Rely Less on Meds

At least 20 percent of U.S. adults live with chronic pain, which frequently limits leisure or work activities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That represents about 50 million people with chronic pain, and about 8 percent of adults suffer from “high-impact chronic pain,” which...
Case 1: Treatment Considerations for Refractory DTC

Andrew Gianoukakis, MD, reviews the treatment and management options for a 71-year-old woman with RAI- refractory differentiated thyroid cancer. Andrew Gianoukakis, MD: The patient received 150 mCi of radioactive iodine. The post-therapy whole body scan showed uptake only in the neck, consistent with what we’d expect from a thyroid remnant. The patient was started on levothyroxine suppression therapy, which is commonly used to suppress further growth and progression.
MagnetisMM-1 Shows Promise of Elranatamab in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

In the MagnetisMM-1 study, elranatamab induces response with tolerable safety in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Elranatamab (PF-06863135) demonstrated a manageable safety profile in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated in the phase 1 MagnetisMM-1 trial (NCT03269136), and the agent showed promising early activity as a monotherapy and in combination with pomalidomide (Pomalyst).
FDA Considers Approval Application for Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab With Chemotherapy for Unresectable Advanced ESCC

The FDA has accepted a supplemental biologic application for nivolumab plus ipilimumab and chemotherapy as a potential treatment option for unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. A supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for nivolumab (Opdivo) in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy) and fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the...
Multiple Trials Examined for RET-Targeted Therapies in MTC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meeting Spotlight September 2021: Solid Tumors,. A 58-year-old man presented with a solitary nodule on the neck, occasional shortness of breath, and intermittent excessive fatigue. Twelve months after being treated with systemic therapy, symptoms occurred leading the oncologist to discover metastatic disease. During a...
The Importance of Patient-Reported Outcomes in The LIBRETTO-001 Trial

Lori Wirth, MD, discusses the relevance of patient-reported outcomes from the phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 study in of selpercatinib in patients with RET-altered medullary thyroid cancer or advanced thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Medical Director of the Center for Head and...
CD19-Targeted mAbs in R/R DLBCL Using Tafasitamab

Dr Mazyar Shadman and Dr Brian T. Hill focus on CD19 being targeted in monoclonal antibody therapy options for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, specifically tafasitamab. Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH: We have other agents that can potentially target CD19 and are approved for second-line therapy, and those are monoclonal antibodies...
