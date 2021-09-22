CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Chesnutt Is on the Mend and Hitting the Road After Battling COVID-19

By Holly G
Taste of Country
 5 days ago
It’s been a long road to recovery for Mark Chesnutt, but according to a recent update, things are looking up and he will be back on the road soon. Chesnutt underwent major back surgery over the summer that required 9-10 weeks of recovery, prompting him to cancel all of his July, August, and September concerts with plans to reschedule them in the future.

Taste of Country

