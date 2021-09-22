CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asteroid about 3 times size of Statue of Liberty to pass Earth on 1st day of fall

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – A large asteroid will reportedly zip past Earth on Wednesday afternoon during the autumnal equinox, which ushers in the fall season. The asteroid, known as “2021 NY1,” is being tracked by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). NASA says it knows about the “vast majority” of larger asteroids and none pose a threat, though the space agency says it’s “always on the lookout.”

