My Turn: Why I agreed to co-chair the Fair Referendum Committee

When I was asked to serve as co-chair of the Fair Referendum Committee in Greenfield, I thought back to the 1970’s phrase: “Think globally, act locally.” This was a chance for me to “act locally” to address my growing concern that at the national level, citizens were being disenfranchised by their own government with states passing laws designed to keep certain residents from voting. I was troubled by the scenes of insurrection at the Capitol, and the local efforts across the nation to suppress citizen activism. The idea that anyone would want to make citizen referenda “harder” to do just seemed wrong.