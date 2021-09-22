CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Suspect in 3 North Las Vegas shootings said homeless should be 'terminated,' arrest report says

By Elaine Emerson
Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of shooting and killing three men in North Las Vegas said the homeless needed to be "terminated," according to an arrest report. Tristan Tidwell, 35, is facing three murder charges after three separate shootings on Sept. 6 in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas Police initially thought the shootings were unconnected, but later said Tidwell was the suspected shooter in all three incidents.

