It’s easy to dismiss the iPhone 12 as just 'more of the same', especially when you consider the new and compact iPhone 12 mini is also an option. However, 5G networks are rapidly rolling out across the globe, and the MagSafe addition could prove groundbreaking – these things, combined with an improved design and screen, mean the iPhone 12 will become more useful the longer you own it. It’s more expensive than last year’s iPhone 11, and it doesn’t come with a charger in the box; yes, there are environmental benefits to this, but you may need to factor buying a new charger into the cost of your new iPhone on top of the higher price.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO