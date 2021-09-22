Angela Simmons Partners with CURLS For a New Natural Hair Line Called ‘The Hair Under There’

Angela Simmons has officially joined the natural hair game with a new haircare line for weave and wig wearers to care for their natural hair underneath it all. For the girl who is trying to maintain a healthy head of hair while rocking wigs, weaves, closures, extensions, and everything in between protecting and replenishing your hair during pre-install and post takedown, “ You all been asking us for a new CURLS Collection. Well, we’re bringing you just that! Hair Under There — A groundbreaking collection for women who want to take care of their natural hair under their wigs, weaves, and extensions! “ Says CURLS CEO Mahisha Dellinger on Instagram.