CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Angela Simmons Partners with CURLS For a New Natural Hair Line Called ‘The Hair Under There’

By Tasha Turner
thesource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Simmons has officially joined the natural hair game with a new haircare line for weave and wig wearers to care for their natural hair underneath it all. For the girl who is trying to maintain a healthy head of hair while rocking wigs, weaves, closures, extensions, and everything in between protecting and replenishing your hair during pre-install and post takedown, “ You all been asking us for a new CURLS Collection. Well, we’re bringing you just that! Hair Under There — A groundbreaking collection for women who want to take care of their natural hair under their wigs, weaves, and extensions! “ Says CURLS CEO Mahisha Dellinger on Instagram.

thesource.com

Comments / 14

central n lake
5d ago

the hair under there, I wonder what would it look like if she was to stop wearing somebody's else's hare .I likes a women with their real hair , so tired of hair thats not theirs.

Reply
3
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Shoots His Shot At Angela Simmons & Sends Love To Ex-Fiancée Erica Mena

Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.
CELEBRITIES
rnbcincy.com

Lizzo’s Rose Quartz Nails Might Be The Next Nail Trend To Try

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If you’re every looking for style inspiration, Lizzo is your gal. From banging hairstyles, to racy swimsuits, the Rumors singer always manages to give us her highest dose of the dopest trends. Lizzo’s nail technician showed off a gorgeous set...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Simmons
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Edgy Haircuts for Older Women with a Zest for Life

Trendy, edgy haircuts for older women are modern cuts made to produce a timeless glow. It utilizes a rougher method of cutting to create striking layers and ends. These sharp cuts blend in, softening any harsh facial lines. Dani Tygr, a master stylist from Beverly Hills, CA, shares her thoughts...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Hair#Hair Products#Hair Breakage#Hair Conditioner#Angela Simmons Partners
The Independent

9 best hair mousse for defining curls, adding volume and taming frizz

Adding mousse to our hair care routines can have a multitude of benefits, from boosting volume and defining curls to keeping frizz in check. Not only that it adds texture too, giving a stronger hold to whichever style you’re going for.Top tips when it comes to styling, you should typically apply it to towel-dried hair and blow-dry it in for the best results.If you have fine hair, ensure you fully dry tresses from root to tip to get the most from a dollop of mousse and for curly hair, opt for a scrunching motion and make use of a diffuser...
HAIR CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

Olaplex launches new purple shampoo for blonde and grey hair

Olaplex is the legendary brand that started as an in-salon treatment for dry, damaged and coloured hair and became a best-selling at-home range of shampoos, conditioners, treatments, oils and masks. In the collection, there are cult favourites like the Bond Maintenance range and the best-selling Hair Perfector but it’s perhaps...
HAIR CARE
fox5dc.com

FOX 5's Jeannette Reyes talks natural hair in viral TikTok

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - FOX 5's Jeannette Reyes is no stranger to going viral on TikTok and her most recent claim to fame is all about embracing your natural hair. It can take people of color a long time to learn to love their natural or curly hair, Jeannette says, and each person has their own journey.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Well+Good

The Best Heat Protectants for Natural Hair To Add to Your Styling Routine ASAP

If you want to maintain healthy natural hair, a heat protectant is a must-have for your beauty regimen. Seriously. No matter if you like to wear your hair curly or quickly touch up your hair with a flat iron, your strands are at risk any time you turn up the heat. This is especially true for natural and textured hair styles, since too much heat could actually end up ruining your precious curl pattern if you're not careful.
HAIR CARE
In Style

I Have Naturally Curly Hair, and These Kristin Ess Products Work Wonders on It

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As someone with thick, coarse, and naturally curly hair, I'm always on the hunt for products that can tame my voluminous mane. When I learned that celebrity hairstylist and colorist Kristin Ess — who's worked with the likes of Lauren Conrad and Lucy Hale — had an affordable luxury haircare line (including curly hair products) at Ulta and Target, I was eager to give it a try.
HAIR CARE
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Salon Jul’s offers full hair and nail services

Get a trim or a new ‘do at Salon Jul’s, Marble Falls’ latest hair and nail salon. Located at 1500 Broadway St., the salon is owned by Julie Myers, who celebrated its opening at a Sept. 3 ribbon cutting. A military wife, Myers has worked at a number of salons...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
northernstar.info

Top 5 natural hair products

Taking care of natural hair, especially in the Black community, can be challenging for most. Some people find it difficult to take care of their hair because they deemed it to be “unmanageable.”As frustrating as it is for many curly girls to find the perfect product for their hair type, the products shown below are some ideas to help care for those curls, especially for naturals. The natural hair movement has gained traction and here are the top five products.
HAIR CARE
primewomen.com

7 Natural Thickeners for Thin Hair

It seems that voluminous hair is never going out of style. It has stood the test of time and always comes out on top when it comes to favorite hairstyles. However, not everyone was blessed with naturally thick hair that creates those voluminous looks. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get that volume. You may not have been born with it, but with the right remedies, you may find your hair sporting some serious healthy hair volume. Today we are sharing some tried and true natural thickeners for thin hair.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy