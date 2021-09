Police have launched a criminal investigation into four deaths at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital – including that of a 10-year-old girl.Officers will look into how Milly Main contracted a fatal infection while being treated at the Royal Hospital for Children – part of the QEUH campus.Two other unnamed children’s deaths will be assessed as part of the investigation, as well as that of a 73-year-old woman.It comes after Milly’s mother, Kimberly Darroch, told a review that her daughter’s death had been “murder”.She spoke out as part of the Scottish Hospitals inquiry, which is currently looking at issues with the...

