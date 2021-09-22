Pistons Sign Anthony Tarke To Camp Deal

On an amazing episode of the Motor City Hoops Podcast, I am joined by Anthony Bellino from the Michigan Sports Network, Xs and Os Bros, and BCSN Sports. Anthony and I talk player expectations for members of the roster I did not get to on ep. 50. What kind of seasons do we see for guys like Hami Diallo, Josh Jackson, and a couple of the “vets”? We then dive into a really fun segment where we discussed some of “the Biggest” questions on the roster. What is THE BIGGEST short term need on the roster? Who is THE BIGGEST threat to be an unexpected starter? What player has THE BIGGEST chance NOT to meet fans expectations this season? ALL of these and more!

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO