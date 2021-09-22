Pistons Sign Anthony Tarke To Camp Deal
The Pistons have signed rookie free agent wing Anthony Tarke to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, according to RealGM’s transactions log. Tarke, 23, began his college career at NJIT before transferring to UTEP and then to Coppin State. He had his best season as a senior for Coppin State, filling up the box score with 16.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 3.6 APG, 2.6 SPG, and 1.9 BPG. He posted a .473/.321/.561 shooting line in 22 games (34.8 MPG).www.hoopsrumors.com
Comments / 0