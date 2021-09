The term “New Southern” began cropping up in the late 2000s to describe the emergence of Southern classics as a serious subject of culinary study. Sean Brock opened Husk 2010 in Charleston, South Carolina to much critical success by applying high-brow expertise to what was considered low-brow food for generations. Mashama Bailey took Southern cuisine to new heights while simultaneously celebrating the African roots of the cuisine in her Savannah, Georgia restaurant, The Grey. Today, almost every city in the South has its own expression of New Southern, and in Sarasota, one such expression looks something like Brick’s Smoked Meats.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO