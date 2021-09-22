CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in northwest Nicaragua

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
The earthquake could be felt in other Central American countries, including Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A powerful earthquake struck off the Nicaraguan coast early Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 6.5 and struck about 50 miles southwest of Jiquilillo.

The USGS said the quake had a depth of about 20 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. A tsunami warning was not issued.

The earthquake could be felt in other Central American countries, including Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Jiquilillo is a beach resort town in northwestern Nicaragua located about 90 miles northwest of Managua.

