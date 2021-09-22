6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in northwest Nicaragua

The earthquake could be felt in other Central American countries, including Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A powerful earthquake struck off the Nicaraguan coast early Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 6.5 and struck about 50 miles southwest of Jiquilillo.

The USGS said the quake had a depth of about 20 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. A tsunami warning was not issued.

The earthquake could be felt in other Central American countries, including Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Jiquilillo is a beach resort town in northwestern Nicaragua located about 90 miles northwest of Managua.