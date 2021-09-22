CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Ivermectin effective against COVID? A doctor weighs in

By Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Allen Levine
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — You may have seen stories online or social media posts claiming Ivermectin is some kind of a wonder drug that stops COVID-19.

The prescription drug, which originated as a drug to kill parasites in animals like cows and horses,, is seemingly popular with people who are unvaccinated.

Some people are gambling on it instead of taking the COVID vaccines proven to be effective; but does it really work, and is it safe?

Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to weigh in on his thoughts.

Comments / 740

SGT BBQ
5d ago

Human version. 3mg tablets that any doc can write a script for. Not the equine topical lotion. Dear lord, are people really this ignorant? Or is it just the so-called "Professional Journalists"?

Reply(177)
208
Raymond Purchase
5d ago

I love these ignorant media post . Any talk about Ivermectin and they picture a box with a horse on it . Ivermectin has been prescribed by doctors for humans for 40 years and you can get a prescription for it with an appointment and a talk with your doctor , NOT a Veterinarian . The CDC and WHO want the people to be injected with there PLAN which has nothing to do with health . I got the vaccine and was to my doctor a week ago . NOW they tell me I have a heart condition and must see a cardiologist . So much for a healthy life . BELIEVE ME IVERMECTIN WORKS AND IS SAFE , UNLIKE THE VACCINE........

Reply(85)
181
QB819
5d ago

my brother in law was prescribed ivermectin and zpac when he caught Covid. He felt better the day after taking them. Worked For Him

Reply(29)
86
 

