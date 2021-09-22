CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Study: More women using marijuana to help ease menopause symptoms

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHkgQ_0c4MCtC100
Women are increasingly using marijuana to ease the symptoms of menopause, according to a new study. Photo by Circe Denyer/publicdomainpictures

Restlessness. Night sweats. Anxiety. Irritability. Aches and pains.

Would smoking a little pot help women deal with these common symptoms of menopause?

A good number of middle-aged women apparently think so, because they've been turning to marijuana to help handle the change of life, a new study reports.

"Midlife women within the menopause transition period of their life are using cannabis, and they're using it for symptoms that tend to overlap with menopause," said lead researcher Katherine Babyn, a graduate student at the University of Alberta in Canada.

There's just one drawback -- little to no research has proven that pot can effectively treat menopause-related symptoms, said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of the North American Menopause Society.

"This hasn't been studied formally in women going through menopause, and so we don't know what the potential benefits or risks are," Faubion said. "That's the danger here, is we're using a drug that has not been studied."

For this study, Babyn and her colleagues surveyed nearly 1,500 middle-aged women in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Two-thirds of the women said they had used pot at some time, and one-third said they'd done so within the past month.

Of the current users, 75% reported that they'd been using pot for medical purposes, even though only 23% had it medically prescribed to them.

They used pot in a number of forms, including 52% who use edibles, 47% who use oils, 41% who smoked flower and 26% who used a vape.

The products they used combined cannabidiol, or CBD, and THC, which is the chemical in pot that causes intoxication. About 58% reported using CBD/THC blends, while 36% used products with high THC and 35% used products with high CBD.

The most common menopause-related issues they were trying to address with pot included:

  • Troubling, at 74%
  • Anxiety, at 59%
  • Difficulty concentrating, at 58%
  • Irritability, at 55%
  • Muscle and joint aches, at 53%

Across the board, women who used cannabis reported more menopause symptoms than those who didn't use, "but we can't establish which way that relationship goes," Babyn said.

Faubion said the findings tell her that women who use cannabis have worse symptoms.

"Is it that they have worse symptoms that's driving them to cannabis, or is the cannabis making their symptoms worse?" she said. "We can't really make conclusions based on this article."

Up to 74% of the women reported improvement in their symptoms after using cannabis, said senior researcher Nese Yuksel, a professor of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Alberta.

But because it was a general question relating to all symptoms, "we can't make any real association with it," Yuksel said. "What we feel is that women feel they're getting some benefit, but we can't say that conclusively."

Faubion, Yuksel and Babyn agreed that until more medical evidence has accrued regarding pot's benefits, women are better off relying on tried-and-true menopause treatments.

"There is a need for future research to really investigate whether cannabis would be effective and safe for managing menopause symptoms," Babyn said.

Faubion agreed.

"We have safe and effective therapies for menopause symptoms," she said. "I would not be directing them to something that hasn't been studied."

Doctors should reach out to patients to assess their symptoms and steer them toward effective treatments, Yuksel said.

"It's a wake-up call to say we need to have these discussions with our patients," she said. "A lot of women do kind of fall through the cracks as far as even getting their symptoms assessed and knowing what different approaches there are for treatment."

The study was presented Wednesday at the annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society, in Washington, D.C. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

Harvard Medical School has more about dealing with the symptoms of menopause.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Study finds unusual illness linked to marijuana use on the rise

(CNN) -- An unusual illness is on the rise in the United States, especially in states that have legalized marijuana, according to a report by CNN. Habitual users of cannabis, including teenagers, are showing up in emergency rooms complaining of severe intestinal distress. "They are writhing, holding their stomach, complaining...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

'Spice' withdrawal symptoms more severe than cannabis – new study

Research published today by psychologists at the University of Bath suggests that 'Spice' – which contains synthetic drugs originally designed to mimic the effects of cannabis—is more harmful than cannabis and that users are likely to experience more severe withdrawal symptoms when attempting to quit. Over two thirds (67%) of...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

There's a Serious Problem With How Heart Symptoms Are Treated in Women, Study Reveals

When it comes to misbehaving hearts, getting the best possible care and timely treatment can be a matter of life or death. Unfortunately, it's been shown over and over again that women aren't as likely to get such care. A new study has reinforced that finding – although women and men have different proportions of types of heart conditions, new data reveal women with heart problems are less likely than men with similar conditions to receive treatment. "In this study, we assessed differences in the evidence-based treatment received by men and women with non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndromes and in their outcomes (in-hospital and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
cheddar.com

New Study Finds College Students Smoking More Marijuana, Drinking Less

The pandemic changed everything about going to college. Bedrooms became the new classrooms and parties became sparse. We also saw major changes in the way college students are using substances. And according to a new study out of the University of Michigan, use of marijuana and psychedelics has surged among college students. At the same time, we saw a decline in alcohol use. Reported alcohol use dropped from 62% in 2019 to 56% in 2020. Marijuana use increased to 44%, and reported daily use jumped to eight percent, a five point jump from numbers reported in 2015. John Schulenberg, professor in the psychology department at the University of Michigan and the principal investigator of this study, joins None of the Above to discuss.
COLLEGES
BBC

Menopause: Women share symptoms and support in Belfast cafe

If you peered into one busy café on the Ormeau Road in Belfast, you'd see women wearing stickers with their names on them. Not because they've forgotten their own name down to a "foggy brain" as one woman jokes. But because they are at a menopause cafe, run by Menopause...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Weight gain often an issue as women move into menopause

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I recently turned 50, and I walk about 1 mile daily and work out two to three times per week. I believe I am beginning to go into menopause, as I have not had a period in a few months. Also, I have noticed the number on my scale rising, even though I have not changed my diet or activities. I’ve heard weight gain is common in menopause. As I enter this stage of life, what can I do to maintain my weight other than continuing to work out and eat well?
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Smoking Marijuana#Menopause#The University Of Alberta#Canadian#Thc#D C Findings#Harvard Medical School
MedicalXpress

Studies of menopausal hormone therapy reviewed

Treatment with estrogen in menopause is both good and bad for women's health. The picture is complex and the scientific evidence sometimes scanty or only moderately solid, a study shows. University of Gothenburg researchers took part. The study, now published in the journal PLOS Medicine, is a systematic review and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Daily Collegian

Scholar alumna inspired to help relieve symptoms of menopause

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Markea Dickinson, a 2014 Penn State and Schreyer Scholar alumna, remembers when her mother, Debbie, had her first hot flash. “She explained it to me like a fire that’s raging in your body, and you can’t do anything about it,” she said. Dickinson said she was...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
ADDitude

Study: ADHD Symptoms Fluctuate But Persist Into Adulthood

Most individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD or ADD) experience fluctuating symptoms between childhood and adulthood, with 90% of adolescents continuing to experience residual symptoms into young adulthood.1 This finding, from a recent American Journal of Psychiatry study, challenges previous research that suggested around half of children with ADHD outgrow the disorder by adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Empowering Black girls may help to reduce drug use

Black girls make up a relatively small portion of the overall drug-using population. But their health consequences are more severe than most: Reproductive issues, fertility issues, sexually transmitted infections and trauma exposure are all obstacles they face at statistically higher rates compared to their peers. And when confronted with overlapping...
SOCIETY
Woodlands Online& LLC

Sleep Apnea Symptoms in Women

Surprise! Men and Women Aren’t Alike. Houston Sleep Solutions in Friendswood and Pearland, Texas can provide you with the accurate diagnosis you’re looking for, but it’s important to note that there are some differences between men’s and women’s sleep apnea. It’s common knowledge that typical symptoms of sleep apnea include snoring, obesity, headaches, and large neck size, to name a few. While these symptoms are accurate, they occur more so in males than in females. Men and women are probably more different than ever, so it shouldn’t be a surprise, that sleep apnea symptoms in women are quite different. In fact, the reason why more women aren’t diagnosed with sleep apnea is that women who have sleep apnea will present with symptoms that are not considered classic symptoms. These may include:
PEARLAND, TX
livingbetter50.com

Ways Women Over 50 Can Prepare for Menopause

Menopause is a hard reality which women have to face at later stages of their life. You must be fully aware of the symptoms of menopause. Adopting healthy habits in your early 30s can give life-changing results in the premenopausal stage. Women over the age of 50 can start their menopausal cycle and hormonal activity. There are many indicators of menopause that women over 50 should be looking for.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
saucemagazine.com

Microdosing is the best way for medical marijuana patients to ease in

If you’re a new medical marijuana patient, some of the most important advice you’ll be given is to go “low and slow,” which is simple to do when microdosing. “The main goal of microdosing is to receive the medicinal benefits without experiencing a high,” said Connor Cervantes, general manager at Swade Dispensary in the Grove. “Dosing can be a little tricky, so you should always start low and slow and give yourself plenty of time to feel the effects before upping the dosage.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy